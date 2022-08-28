India vs Pakistan Asia Cup: Virat Kohli becomes second Indian cricketer to play 100 T20Is

Virat Kohli on Sunday became the just the second Indian cricketer to play 100 T20Is (after Rohit Sharma) when India took on Pakistan in match two of the 2022 Asia Cup tournament in UAE. Kohli also became just the second cricketer overall to play 100 matches across all three international formats, after New Zealand’s Ross Taylor achieved the feat in 2020.

In the 99 T20Is he has played for India so far, Kohli has amassed 3308 runs at an average of 50.12 and a strike-rate of 137.66.

Kohli last played a T20I for India in July this year against England in the United Kingdom. The former India skipper endured a horrific run, scoring just 12 runs from two T20Is in England.

The 33-year-old, who has not scored an international century since 2019, was rested for the recent limited-overs series against West Indies and Zimbabwe. He will be looking to start afresh at the Asia Cup, and build some momentum with the bat heading to the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

India last played Pakistan at the 2021 T20 World Cup in UAE, where Pakistan thumped the Men in Blue by 10 wickets, on the back of an unbeaten opening 152-run stand between skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

After the Pakistan game, India will face Hong Kong on 31 August in their final group game.

