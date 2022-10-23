India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup: Babar Azam dismissed for a golden duck, Mohammad Rizwan out for four, Watch video

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was dismissed for a golden duck on the first ball of the second over of the innings bowled by Arshdeep Singh against India at the MCG on Sunday.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh bowled a good length delivery on the middle stump line that swung into the right-hander after pitching and caught him plumb on the front leg.

Babar had a small chat with his partner Mohammad Rizwan and went for a review, but the DRS showed three reds and Babar had to walk back without scoring.

Mohammad Rizwan was also dismissed in the fourth over scoring just four runs off 12 deliveries as he attempted a hook but found only a top edge and the ball went to Bhuvneshwar Kumar at deep fine leg.

Arshdeep Singh was on fire as he rocked the Pakistan openers who are usually the mainstay for their batting

Babar’s form was a concern in the Asia Cup, but since then he had come back amidst the runs in the bilateral series against England and the tri-series in New Zealand.

Indian pacers started brilliantly as Bhuvneshwar conceded only one run (of wide) in the first over and Arshdeep as well troubled the batters with the ball swinging square and both ways.

India must be relieved with the wicket especially considering the fact that Pakistan didn’t lose any wickets in the 2021 World Cup match against India and won the game by 10 wickets.

This is the first match for both sides at the 2022 T20 World Cup.

