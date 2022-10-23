India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2022: Spider-cam prevents Indians from potentially dismissing Masood; watch video

The ball hit the spider-cam wire after a mishit by Shan Masood off Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling in the 15th over of the Pakistan innings.
India missed out on a potential wicket thanks to the spider-cam hanging above them during their blockbuster T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday.
The incident happened during the 15th over of the Pakistan innings after they were invited to bat by India in front of a sold-out Melbourne Cricket Ground. Shan Masood stepped out of his crease looking to attack Ravichandran Ashwin, who was picked ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal in the Indian XI, instead getting a thick top-edge.
Pandya positioned himself for a catch, but would end up letting out a cry of frustration after the ball hit the spider-cam wire and changed direction, leading to the umpire signalling it a dead ball. Besides Pandya, skipper Rohit Sharma also appeared frustrated at the prospect of losing out on a crucial wicket.
Masood would stay at the crease till the very end, remaining unbeaten on 52 off 42 balls as Pakistan recovered to 159/8 after getting off to a shaky start.
India, in reply, were off to a horrid start themselves, collapsing to 31/3 at the end of the powerplay, losing both KL Rahul and skipper Rohit Sharma cheaply, with No 4 batter Suryakumar Yadav departing after getting off to a promising start.
