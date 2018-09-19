First Cricket
India vs Pakistan: Experienced MS Dhoni should bat at number four, says former fast bowler Zaheer Khan

Zaheer Khan said, "At No. 4, I do feel someone like MS Dhoni needs to give a go ahead because keeping the World Cup in mind, it's a very crucial position to soak in pressure and play according to the situation."

Press Trust of India, September 19, 2018

Mumbai: On the eve of India-Pakistan clash in the ongoing Asia Cup, former pacer Zaheer Khan has said veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni should bat at the crucial No. 4 position given his vast experience.

The former left-arm speedster also felt that the hundred struck by K L Rahul in the last and the fifth Test against England last week will bolster his confidence in the continental showpiece being held in the UAE.

File photo of MS Dhoni. Reuters

File image of MS Dhoni. Reuters

"At No. 4, I do feel someone like MS Dhoni needs to give a go ahead because keeping the World Cup in mind, it's a very crucial position to soak in pressure and play according to the situation," Zaheer, said in a statement on Tuesday.

"So far, the Indian team has been winning matches when they have had a great start, but in situations where they do not have a good start, experience is required to control the situation," noted the 39-year-old, a veteran of 92 Tests and 200 one day internationals.

India, who started their Asia Cup campaign against Hong Kong on Tuesday, will take on arch rivals Pakistan on Wednesday.

Regular skipper Virat Kohli has been rested for the Asia Cup after a gruelling England tour and Rohit Sharma is leading the team.

"Rahul will get some confidence from his last test match innings. The brilliant 150 (149) which he scored should give him enough self-assurance.

"He should be the one batting at No. 3 as Rohit (Sharma) and Shikhar (Dhawan) have been extremely consistent batting at one and two and Rahul will be filling in the gap with regards to Kohli," noted Zaheer.

Updated Date: Sep 19, 2018

