Captain Babar Azam has asked his Pakistan teammates to quickly move on from the loss against India as their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign has just about started. Pakistan lost to arch-rivals India in their World Cup campaign opener at MCG but still have four group matches to play.

In the high-octane clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Pakistan recovered from 15/2 to post 159/ batting first in the match. Later on, they had India reeling at 31/4, but a magnificent 82-run knock off 53 balls from Virat Kohli helped India to secure a last-ball win.

After the narrow defeat, Pakistan captain Babar Azam delivered a stirring speech in the dressing room to lift the spirits of his team. Babar praised his teammates for their efforts and asked them to learn from their mistakes.

“Brothers, it was a good match. We put in the effort like always. We put in the effort, but some mistakes happened. But from those mistakes, we have to learn, we shouldn’t fall. The tournament has just started, we have lots of matches left, remember that,” Babar said in a video posted on Twitter by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

“We win as one and lose as one!” Listen what Matthew Hayden, Babar Azam and Saqlain Mushtaq told their players following a heartbreaking loss in Melbourne.#T20WorldCup | #WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/suxGf34YSe — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 23, 2022

“Nobody should fall. In the end, I would say, we didn’t lose because of one person. We all lost as a team. Nobody should point fingers at one person, this should not happen, not in this team. As a team we have lost, as a team we will win. We have to stick together, remember that. We have had good performances as well, so look at those also. The small mistakes that were made, we need to work on those as a team,” Babar added.

Babar also lent his support to Mohammad Nawaz, who bowled the final over of the match and failed to defend 16 runs. Nawaz got Hardik Pandya out on the first ball of the over but went on to bowl a waist-high no-ball that was hit for a six by Kohli. He also bowled two wide balls in the over and all of these helped India seal the deal at MCG.

Babar told Nawaz is match-winner and the skipper has full faith in his player.

“Khaas taur se, Nawaz. Ghabra mat. Koi masla nahi. Tu match-winner hai mera. (Especially, Nawaz, don’t worry. You are my match-winner) and I will always have belief in you. No matter what happens. You will win matches for me. The efforts were really good. It was a pressure game, but you took it close. Very well done. Whatever it is, leave it here. Going ahead, we will start afresh. We have played really well as a team and we have to continue that. Wish you all the best,” said the Pakistan captain.

Pakistan’s next match is on 27 October against Zimbabwe at the Perth Stadium.

