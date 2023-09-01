India take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2023 campaign opener at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Pakistan come into the match with a 238-run victory against Nepal in their tournament opener.

This will be the first time India will be playing Pakistan in an ODI since the 2019 World Cup. They faced each other twice in the Asia Cup in 2022 in UAE but the tournament was played as a T20 competition last year.

India won the group game last year before losing in the Super Four to Pakistan.

Both teams will be looking for a victory on Saturday as they have one eye on the trophy.

We bring you all the details regarding live streaming the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match date

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Group A match will be played on 2 September 2023.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match time

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Group A match will start at 3 PM IST. The toss will take place at 2.30 PM IST.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match venue

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match LIVE Streaming

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network and the live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

The Asia Cup is streaming free on mobile on Disney+ Hotstar.

India vs Pakistan head-to-head

In the Asia Cup played in ODI format, India and Pakistan have played 13 matches against each other with Men in Blue winning seven and Men in Green securing five victories.

Overall in ODIs, India and Pakistan have played 132 games with Pakistan winning 73 and India winning 55.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Muhammad Tayyab Tahir, Abdullah Shafique, Imam Ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Muhammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, and Haris Rauf.