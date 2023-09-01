India vs Pakistan: Head-to-head in Asia Cup, leading run scorer and top wicket-taker

The 16th edition of the Asia Cup is already underway, with the first match played between Pakistan and Nepal on 30 August. While Pakistan are hosting the tournament, matches are taking place in both Pakistan and Sri Lanka. India and Pakistan are grouped together and are set to face off on 2 September. If both teams advance to the Super Fours stage, they will meet again on 10 September. Moreover, if circumstances align and both sides reach the final, a third India-Pakistan match will be held on 17 September.

Here, we delve into the significant statistics as India and Pakistan prepare for their much-anticipated clash.

India’s record in ODI Asia Cup: Overall Numbers

India have participated in the ODI format of the Asia Cup in 12 out of 13 editions, missing only the 1986 edition. With six titles in their bag, India are the most successful team in the men’s ODI Asia Cup history. Their victories date back to 1984 and most recently in 2018.

In the Asia Cup, India have played 49 ODIs and emerged victorious in 31 of them. Among the teams, only Sri Lanka have secured more wins, with 34 victories.

Pakistan’s record in ODI Asia Cup: Overall Numbers

Pakistan have also been a consistent part of the Asia Cup in all editions except for the 1990/91 edition. They have clinched the championship twice, in 2010 and 2012.

In terms of matches, Pakistan stand as the third-most successful team in the men’s ODI Asia Cup history, with 26 wins out of 45 games.

Head-to-Head Record: India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup ODIs

In the men’s ODI Asia Cup, India and Pakistan have faced each other 13 times. India hold the upper hand with seven wins out of these 13 encounters, while Pakistan have secured five victories.

In the most recent five ODIs between the two teams, India have emerged victorious in four. The sole defeat occurred in 2014 when Pakistan, led by Shahid Afridi, made a remarkable comeback to secure a win.

Top Performers: India vs Pakistan in Men’s ODI Asia Cup

Leading into this edition, Shoaib Malik holds the title for the highest run-scorer in men’s ODI Asia Cup matches between India and Pakistan. He has accumulated 428 runs from five games, including two centuries and a half-century.

Rohit Sharma takes the second spot on the list with 367 runs from seven games. Younis Khan (238 runs at an average of 79.33) and Virat Kohli (206 runs at an average of 68.66) round up the top four.

In the bowling department, Saeed Ajmal leads with eight wickets from four matches.