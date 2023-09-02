Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • India vs Pakistan LIVE Score and Updates, Asia Cup 2023: Men in Blue look to draw first blood

India vs Pakistan LIVE Score and Updates, Asia Cup 2023: Men in Blue look to draw first blood

India vs Pakistan LIVE, Asia Cup 2023 Latest Updates: India will be hoping to get their Asia Cup campaign underway with a win over arch-rivals Pakistan.

India vs Pakistan LIVE Score and Updates, Asia Cup 2023: Men in Blue look to draw first blood

India skipper Rohit Sharma and his Pakistan counterpart Babar Azam. AP

13:03 (IST)

The quality of India vs Pakistan, the history of the clash and the importance of it tops all other rivalries in the Asia Cup. One could well make a case that this is bigger than even the Ashes given the subtext of political tensions between the two countries. Fact that they don’t play each other regularly adds to the anticipation for fans and non-regular watchers alike.

Click here to read the match preview 

12:41 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the blockbuster Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan in Pallekele. The match adds as a dress rehearsal for what's to come: The ODI World Cup. It should be an exciting affair as we hope the rain Gods stay away. Stay tuned for more updates. 

Highlights

title-img

Preview: It’s time for the marquee contest of the 2023 Asia Cup —India vs Pakistan in Pallekele. This group match will act as a dress rehearsal of what’s to come — The two teams face off against each other again in the ODI World Cup on 14 October in Ahmedabad.

But between now and then, the arch-rivals could meet thrice in the Asia Cup. Should both India and Pakistan qualify for the Super Fours, they will lock horns in Colombo on 10 September, and could meet once again if the two teams make the Asia Cup final on 17 September.

India will be without the services of KL Rahul, who is out of the first two games with a niggle. However, India are ready to welcome back Shreyas Iyer, who has missed almost six months of competitive cricket due to a back injury he suffered in March.

Also returning to the ODI side is Jasprit Bumrah, who had missed almost a year’s action of cricket due to a recurring back injury.

Bumrah recently made his India comeback in the three-match T20I series against Ireland in Dublin, captaining the side to a 2-0 series win. Bumrah picked four wickets in that series, and would be raring to go once again, in the Asia Cup.

With Rahul not fit yet, that gives Ishan Kishan another chance to shine. Kishan scored three successive half-centuries in the ODIs against West Indies, and would be looking to continue that run of form and maybe even amass a century.

Kishan and Shreyas Iyer could very well fit in that middle-order, with skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill most likely to open.

Shaheen Shah Afridi remains Pakistan’s X-factor especially thanks to his ability to strike with the new ball.

Another pacer in form is Haris Rauf, who took two wickets against Nepal. Shadab Khan, however stood out against Nepal with four wickets, but will face a different challenge against India altogether.

Babar Azam, the Pakistan skipper, remains the team’s most valuable batter and with Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed’s presence, that adds stability to the middle-order batting.

What could spoil all the fun on Saturday is the weather. Rain is predicted for Saturday, with 76 per cent chance of it during the day, while overnight thunderstorms are also predicted.

But, nevertheless, let’s hope the rain Gods stay away and we witness a full-fledged cricket match.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve).

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve).

 

Published on: September 02, 2023 12:57:38 IST

Tags:

also read

Asia Cup 2023: Cricket Twitter welcomes Rahul and Iyer back into Indian team, trolls BCCI over announcement goof-up
First Cricket News

Asia Cup 2023: Cricket Twitter welcomes Rahul and Iyer back into Indian team, trolls BCCI over announcement goof-up

The focus of BCCI's announcement of the India squad was the inclusion of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, both of whom had been injured for a majority of the summer and had undergone surgery followed by rehabilitation.

Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam says Pakistan banking on recent experience to come out on top against India
First Cricket News

Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam says Pakistan banking on recent experience to come out on top against India

Pakistan had played a two-Test series against Sri Lanka in July as well as a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan last month in Sri Lanka and several members of their team also participated in the Lanka Premier League.

Asia Cup 2023 Points Table: Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by five wickets to collect first win
First Cricket News

Asia Cup 2023 Points Table: Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by five wickets to collect first win

Asia Cup 2023 Points Table: Matheesha Pathirana picked four wickets as Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by five wickets to begin the Asia Cup with a win.