India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match which will take place on 10 September has been allocated a reserve day by the organisers, a report said on Friday. The Group A match between India and Pakistan was washed out due to rain at Pallekele.

More rains are expected next week in Colombo which is hosting Asia Cup Super Four matches and hence a reserve day has been allocated to the India vs Pakistan match, ESPNCricinfo reported. The India vs Pakistan clash is the only Super Four match to have a reserve day. The final of Asia Cup 2023 will also have a reserve day.

The Asian Cricket Council however is yet to make the reserve day announcement officially.

The report further added that the priority for both the matches, the India vs Pakistan clash and the Asia Cup final, will be to finish the match on the original date even if overs had to be cut down. But if the game moves to the reserve day then the duration of the match will stay the same as it was when the last ball was bowled on the original date.

In the group game between India and Pakistan, Men in Blue batted first and were bowled out for 266, but the chase never got underway due to rain and the match eventually had to be called off.

India’s match against Nepal was also impacted by rain but it relented later as Rohit Sharma and Co secured a victory in the rain-shortened game to reach the Super Fours.

In fact, it was also reported in the middle that ACC wanted to move the Super Four matches from Colombo to Hambantota due to the forecast of continuous rain, and PCB, the original hosts of the tournament, agreed with the change but the plan was dropped later.