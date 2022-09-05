India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal is senior bowler, yet bowled easier overs compared to Ravi Bishnoi

Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Ravi Bishnoi dismissed Pakistan skipper Babar Azam for 14. AP

Gautam Gambhir praised leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi and at the same time, criticized his senior pro, Yuzvendra Chahal for their performances in the Super four match against Pakistan on Tuesday.

Bishnoi returned with figures of 1/26 whereas Chahal was way too expensive, completing his four-over spell with 1/40. Bishnoi claimed the important wicket of Babar Azam at the start of the Pakistan innings.

Bishnoi was introduced in the powerplay and also bowled the 18th over conceding eight runs, which was quite decent in the context of the match.

Gambhir said that Bishnoi was “fabulous” and India didn’t feel the absence of a fifth bowler due to his spell.

Read: Men in Blue’s undisciplined bowling raises multiple questions for think tank

“I think Bishnoi did a fabulous job today. He was the one who bowled the toughest overs in this game. Bowling the fifth over and getting Babar out, bowling the 18th over. Had Avesh been fit, probably Bishi wouldn’t have played this game,” Gambhir spoke on the post-match show for Star Sports.

“Chahal has been the senior bowler, and he has actually bowled the easier overs as compared to someone like Bishnoi, who is playing the first game against Pakistan,” Gambhir added.

Gambhir also expressed his thought on Hardik Pandya – who was dismissed for a two-ball duck and was expensive with the ball as well.

“You got to give it to him. I don’t think India missed anyone. Probably, Hardik didn’t have the day that India expected him to have, but it’s fine. Cricket is a great leveller,” Gambhir said.

Updated Date: September 05, 2022 19:52:25 IST

