India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: Hardik Pandya dismissed for two-ball duck in Super Four clash

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was on Sunday dismissed for a duck during his team’s Asia Cup Super Four clash against Pakistan in Dubai. Hardik was coming to this match on the back of an unbeaten 33 that turned out to be match-winning when India took on Pakistan in the group stage of Asia Cup last week.

However, he could not replicate that form as he was dismissed for a duck off only the second ball he faced. Pandya was facing Mohammad Hasnain in the 15th over of the Indian innings after coming into bat in at number six, but punched the shorter ball towards Mohammad Nawaz at short midwicket.

Hardik Pandya, who had undergone a successful back surgery in London in October 2019, led his Gujarat Titans team to their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy in the debut season. Pandya enjoyed a successful season with both bat and ball, scoring 487 runs and taking eight wickets from 15 IPL games.

In T20Is this year, Pandya has thus far scored 314 runs from 15 games at an average of 31.40, while also scalping 11 wickets.

India rode on Virat Kohli’s 44-ball 60 to post 181/7 on board against Pakistan in the Super Four contest of Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday, after being asked to bat first. Earlier, openers KL Rahul (28) and Rohit Sharma (28) had forged a 54-run stand for the opening wicket.

