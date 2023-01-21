India’s seam bowlers hammered New Zealand by eight wickets to clinch the series in the second ODI in Raipur.

Pace spearhead Mohammed Shami returned figures of 3/18 to help dismiss the Black Caps for 108 after India elected to bowl first in Raipur.

Rohit made 51 as the Men-in-Blue romped home in 20.1 overs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Indian pitches are known to be spin-friendly, but things soon turned serious when Shami struck in the first over and with his fellow quicks had the tourists reeling at 15-5 by the 11th over.

At the toss, Rohit took a while to announce his decision to field and told Ravi Shastri he “forgot” about the team’s decision.

Subsequently, Indian openers Rohit and Gill, who hit a match-winning 208 in the previous match, put on 72 runs for the first wicket before Rohit fell.

But not before the Indian skipper struck some delightful boundaries including a six off his trademark hook shot to ease into the target.

Virat Kohli hit a few boundaries as well before he was stumped by Latham off Santner for 11. Gill stayed till the end and hit the winning four with the left-handed Ishan Kishan at the other end.

Shamiiii, you beauty A brilliant caught and bowled Daryl Mitchell dismissed for 1. #INDvNZ — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) January 21, 2023

Rohit Sharma as a captain in ODI: Innings – 23

Runs – 1019

Average – 56.61

Strike Rate – 101.79 pic.twitter.com/VYQzvbj8os — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 21, 2023

If you love seam and swing, this is the kind of bowling to drool over. #Shami #Siraj — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 21, 2023

Been that way for so many years….was so enjoyable watching Rohit bat this evening. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 21, 2023



Meanwhile, a fan intervened on the pitch in the second innings while Rohit Sharma was on strike and tried to hug him.

Craze for Rohit Sharma in Raipur. pic.twitter.com/VNOVLyZmoc — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 21, 2023

With AFP inputs

