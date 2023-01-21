Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • India vs New Zealand: Twitter reacts with memes and praises as hosts defeat Kiwis to seal series

India vs New Zealand: Twitter reacts with memes and praises as hosts defeat Kiwis to seal series

Indian seamers destroyed New Zealand's batting order as Rohit Sharma elected to bowl first after momentarily forgetting the team plan after winning the toss.

Rohit made 51 as the Men-in-Blue romped home in 20.1 overs. AP

India’s seam bowlers hammered New Zealand by eight wickets to clinch the series in the second ODI in Raipur.

Pace spearhead Mohammed Shami returned figures of 3/18 to help dismiss the Black Caps for 108 after India elected to bowl first in Raipur.

Rohit made 51 as the Men-in-Blue romped home in 20.1 overs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Indian pitches are known to be spin-friendly, but things soon turned serious when Shami struck in the first over and with his fellow quicks had the tourists reeling at 15-5 by the 11th over.

At the toss, Rohit took a while to announce his decision to field and told Ravi Shastri he “forgot” about the team’s decision.

Subsequently, Indian openers Rohit and Gill, who hit a match-winning 208 in the previous match, put on 72 runs for the first wicket before Rohit fell.

But not before the Indian skipper struck some delightful boundaries including a six off his trademark hook shot to ease into the target.

Virat Kohli hit a few boundaries as well before he was stumped by Latham off Santner for 11. Gill stayed till the end and hit the winning four with the left-handed Ishan Kishan at the other end.


Meanwhile, a fan intervened on the pitch in the second innings while Rohit Sharma was on strike and tried to hug him.

With AFP inputs

Updated Date: January 21, 2023 20:50:04 IST

