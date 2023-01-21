Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Rohit Sharma's brain-fade moment at the toss led to hilarious reactions on Twitter as fans shared jokes and memes.

Rohit Sharma had a hard time remembering what he wanted to do after winning toss in 2nd IND vs NZ ODI. Sportzpics image

Rohit Sharma had a brain fade during the toss in the second ODI between India and New Zealand which is being played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Saturday. Rohit won the toss but forgot what he wanted his team to do first. It took him over 10 seconds to come to the decision of bowling first as opposition captain Tom Latham and match referee Javagal Srinath waited eagerly for the India skipper to take a call.

“I forgot what we wanted to do, had plenty of discussions with the team about the toss decision, just wanted to challenge ourselves under difficult conditions, but we’ll bowl first,” Rohit said at the toss. “We batted first in Hyderabad, we wanted to bowl first here, same team.”

Rohit’s brain-fade moment also led to hilarious reactions on Twitter with fans flooding the social media platform with jokes and memes.

Here are some of the best reactions:

The Saturday match is also the first international cricket game being played in Raipur.

India are 1-0 ahead in the three-match series having won the first ODI by 12 runs and will look to clinch the series by winning in Raipur. The Kiwis must win on Saturday to stay alive in the series.

Playing XIs for 2nd ODI:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

Updated Date: January 21, 2023 13:40:11 IST

