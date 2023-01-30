Team India kept themselves alive in the three-match T20I series against New Zealand in Lucknow, with a nervy six-wicket win on Sunday. With the victory, the Men-in-Blue levelled the series 1-1 with the decider to be played at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

The Indian bowlers did well to restrict the Kiwis to 99/8 inside 20 overs, but the hosts’ chase was far from straightforward.

The run-outs of Ishan Kishan and Washington Sundar hurt the hosts’ momentum, while Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi failed to convert starts. And yet again, Suryakumar Yadav (26*) and Hardik Pandya (15*) took India over the finish line with just a ball to spare.



There is so much to talk about after such a close contest, and we throw light on some important talking points –

Arshdeep finds his rhythm again

Pacer Arshdeep Singh was heavily criticised for leaking runs in the first T20I, especially after he conceded 27 runs off the final over in the series-opener in Ranchi. In that same final over, Arshdeep had started off with a costly no-ball that went for a six off Daryl Mitchell, and that followed up with a free-hit, and successive boundaries by the Blackcaps.

Stat attack: Chahal achieves notable feat, Suryakumar’s record and more

However, Arshdeep showed improvement in the second T20I on Sunday, finishing with figures of 2/7 from two overs – both being bowled at the death. His short balls were effective on a tacky surface and managed to dismiss Ish Sodhi and Lockie Ferguson.

Moreover, the 23-year-old did not concede a no-ball and finished with an economy of 3.50.

Spin-heavy contest

Lucknow witnessed a spin-heavy contest on Sunday. A total of 30 overs in the match were bowled by spinners, with New Zealand spinners accounting for 17 overs alone.

If you think that’s enough, wait. Not a single six was hit by either team during the course of the match.

Hardik Pandya: The pitch was a shocker

Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Hooda, and Washington Sundar were all effective, with each of them accounting for a wicket with decent economical figures, with Chahal even bowling a maiden over.

For New Zealand, skipper Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, and Glenn Phillips all completed their quota of four overs. Mark Chapman was also given a go for one over and he too posed questions to the Indian batters.

Run-out mix-ups

Both Ishan Kishan and Washington Sundar were involved in two separate mix-ups that led to their respective run-outs. While Kishan fell short at the bowlers’ end in the ninth over, looking for a second run, Washington Sundar in a separate incident sacrificed his wicket after a mix-up with Suryakumar Yadav at the other end.

SKY was facing Phillips when he tried the reverse sweep, but couldn’t execute it effectively and the ball rolled towards the backward point. New Zealand had appealed for an LBW but Yadav had set out for a quick single anyway, despite Sundar’s denial to take the run.

Sundar eventually sacrificed himself crossing ahead of Suryakumar. The batter did accept that it was his fault, whereas Sundar said that such misjudgments happen in crucial moments.

In pictures: Hosts steal victory in a low-scoring thriller on Lucknow’s rank turner

Rahul Tripathi continues to struggle

Rahul Tripathi, who had made his T20I debut early in January against Sri Lanka, continued to struggle with the bat, being dismissed for just 13 runs on Sunday.

The only match where the 31-year-old has got a start was in the second T20I against Sri Lanka, when he scored 35 runs, but barring that, his outings have been disappointing, with scores of 5,0, and 13.

Tripathi had collected a four off Ish Sodhi’s bowling in the eighth over, but barring that, he looked out of touch, finding it hard to get runs on a difficult surface.

SKY-Hardik helps India cross finish line

India had lost their fourth wicket in Washington Sundar in the 15th over following a mix-up, and the hosts found it tough to collect boundaries at regular intervals.

Hardik Pandya joined SKY after Sundar’s dismissal, with India at 70/4 after 15 overs. The duo dealt in ones and twos until Hardik hit Ferguson for a four in the 19th over. That brought cheer among the home crowd, but these were tense moments, with India needing six runs from the last six balls.

Blair Tickner returned to bowl the final over and he began with a short-of-length delivery, allowing Hardik to collect a single.

Tickner followed it up with another short-of-a-length ball to SKY and dropped a return catch that probably would have changed the fortunes of both sides.

India eventually needed three runs off two balls to seal the victory and Suryakumar slapped one over mid-off to collect his first boundary of the match on the 31st ball and sealed a nervy win for the hosts.

The senior pros once again proved vital for India with the bat.

