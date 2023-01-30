Photos

India vs New Zealand: Hosts steal victory in a low-scoring thriller on Lucknow's rank turner

India chased a target of 100 runs in 19.5 overs as skipper Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav guided the hosts home after nervy moments in the middle overs.

FirstCricket Staff January 30, 2023 02:05:14 IST
India defeated New Zealand in a low-scoring thriller chasing a 100-run target with six wickets in hand. AP
1/7
India defeated New Zealand in a low-scoring thriller chasing a 100-run target with six wickets in hand. AP
Yuzvendra Chahal bagged his 91st T20I wicket and went past Bhuvneshwar Kumar to be India’s highest wicket-taker in the format. Sportzpics
2/7
Yuzvendra Chahal bagged his 91st T20I wicket and went past Bhuvneshwar Kumar to be India’s highest wicket-taker in the format. Sportzpics
Alongside Chahal, Indian spinners destroyed the Kiwi top order and did not allow even a single batter to get going, Santner being the highest scorer with 19 runs. Sportzpics
3/7
Alongside Chahal, Indian spinners destroyed the Kiwi top order and did not allow even a single batter to get going, Santner being the highest scorer with 19 runs. Sportzpics
Arshdeep Singh bowled two overs at death but made himself count conceding just seven runs and also scalped two wickets. Sportzpics
4/7
Arshdeep Singh bowled two overs at death but made himself count conceding just seven runs and also scalped two wickets. Sportzpics
New Zealand spinners also spun a web around Indian batters and while they could not make too many inroads, they did restrict the Indian batters from scoring heavily. Indians took the run-chase till the last over. Sportzpics
5/7
New Zealand spinners also spun a web around Indian batters and while they could not make too many inroads, they did restrict the Indian batters from scoring heavily. Indians took the run-chase till the last over. Sportzpics
Suryakumar Yadav was adjudged the player of the match for his stable knock that guided India home. Sportspics
6/7
Suryakumar Yadav was adjudged the player of the match for his stable knock that guided India home. Sportspics
Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and had opted to bat first. Sportzpics
7/7
Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and had opted to bat first. Sportzpics