India vs New Zealand: Hosts steal victory in a low-scoring thriller on Lucknow's rank turner
India chased a target of 100 runs in 19.5 overs as skipper Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav guided the hosts home after nervy moments in the middle overs.
1/7
India defeated New Zealand in a low-scoring thriller chasing a 100-run target with six wickets in hand. AP
2/7
Yuzvendra Chahal bagged his 91st T20I wicket and went past Bhuvneshwar Kumar to be India’s highest wicket-taker in the format. Sportzpics
3/7
Alongside Chahal, Indian spinners destroyed the Kiwi top order and did not allow even a single batter to get going, Santner being the highest scorer with 19 runs. Sportzpics
4/7
Arshdeep Singh bowled two overs at death but made himself count conceding just seven runs and also scalped two wickets. Sportzpics
5/7
New Zealand spinners also spun a web around Indian batters and while they could not make too many inroads, they did restrict the Indian batters from scoring heavily. Indians took the run-chase till the last over. Sportzpics
6/7
Suryakumar Yadav was adjudged the player of the match for his stable knock that guided India home. Sportspics
7/7
Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and had opted to bat first. Sportzpics