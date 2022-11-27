Team India batter Sanju Samson, who was dropped from the playing XI for the second ODI against New Zealand in Hamilton on Sunday, was witnessed helping the ground staff with the covers as rain interrupted the game numerous times before the match was ultimately called off.

Notably, Samson scored 36 off 38 balls in the first ODI but was benched for the second ODI as India decided to make a strategical change to accommodate a sixth bowling option, all-rounder Deepak Hooda.

However, Samson still found a way to remain active and show sportsmanship as he quickly ran into the field to lend a helping hand to the New Zealand ground staff in laying out the covers amid rain and gusty winds.

Here’s the video of the incident:

Sanju Samson helps the New Zealand ground staff with the covers!😀#SanjuSamson #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/1Vhcl5Xj9m — News18 CricketNext (@cricketnext) November 27, 2022

Meanwhile, the second ODI of the three-match series between India and New Zealand was called off due to rain, with the Men in Blue being able to score 89/1 in 12.5 overs at the time rain intervened for the final time and put any possibility of further action to rest.

Also Read: India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Ashish Nehra slams Team India’s management for dropping Sanju Samson, Shardul Thakur

Shubman Gill (45* off 42 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav (34* off 25 balls) were at the crease unbeaten.

Put to bat first by the Kiwis, India was at 22/0 in 4.5 overs when rain interrupted the action for the first time. The match was resumed after rain as a 29-overs-per-side affair.

After the match resumed, India lost skipper Shikhar Dhawan to Matt Henry early for just three runs.

Following Shikhar’s dismissal, Gill and Suryakumar added 66 runs for the second wicket. But rain played the spoilsport again and fans did not get to see any further action from these two exciting sides.

The third ODI will take place in Christchurch on Wednesday.

(With ANI inputs)

