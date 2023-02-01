Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 126 off 63 deliveries, breaking the record for the highest individual score by an Indian in T20Is, as the Men in Blue posted a mammoth 234/4 in the T20I decider in Ahmedabad.
Shubman Gill joined an exclusive club on Wednesday, becoming only the fifth Indian to score a century in all three formats by smashing a 54-ball ton in the third and final T20I between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad.
Opener Gill teed off in the middle and the slog overs, tearing the hapless Black Caps attack to pieces as the Men in Blue posted a mammoth total of 234/4 after opting to bat on a belter of a wicket at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
Gill, who had smashed a scintillating 208 in Hyderabad earlier in the ODI leg of New Zealand’s ongoing tour, smashed 12 fours and seven sixes as he remained unbeaten on 126 off 63 deliveries — the highest T20I score by an Indian, surpassing Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 122 against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup last year.
Gill’s knock, which helped dispel doubts over his credentials as a T20 batter, did set social media on fire, with #ShubmanGill the top trend on Twitter during the Indian innings.
Here are some of the top reactions to Gill’s knock:
I was very keen to see how Shubman Gill converts that solid start into a big finish. This is a fabulous innings. That second fifty is just out of this world
There’s been a lot of talk about Shubman Gill’s style of play not matching the T20 template but this has been one hell of an innings 👏🏻 #INDvNZ
This is Shubman Gill’s year. Ups and downs will remain. Just enjoy. Too precious a talent not to succeed. #INDvsNZ #ShubmanGill
👑🏏 GILL AT HIS BEST! Shubman Gill becomes only the second Indian to have an ODI double century & a T20I century.
💙 It is well & truly the Shubman Gill era!
📷 BCCI • #ShubmanGill #INDvNZ #NZvIND #TeamIndia #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/1OMI4PHuJD
Shubman Gill after he was bitten by greatness- #INDvNZ #ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/NC2aS0f56O
