Cricket

India vs New Zealand: 'Kill Gill' goes Twitter after Shubman smashes 54-ball ton in T20I decider

Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 126 off 63 deliveries, breaking the record for the highest individual score by an Indian in T20Is, as the Men in Blue posted a mammoth 234/4 in the T20I decider in Ahmedabad.

Shubman Gill celebrates after smashing his maiden T20I ton during the third T20I between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. Sportzpics for BCCI

Shubman Gill joined an exclusive club on Wednesday, becoming only the fifth Indian to score a century in all three formats by smashing a 54-ball ton in the third and final T20I between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

Opener Gill teed off in the middle and the slog overs, tearing the hapless Black Caps attack to pieces as the Men in Blue posted a mammoth total of 234/4 after opting to bat on a belter of a wicket at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Gill, who had smashed a scintillating 208 in Hyderabad earlier in the ODI leg of New Zealand’s ongoing tour, smashed 12 fours and seven sixes as he remained unbeaten on 126 off 63 deliveries — the highest T20I score by an Indian, surpassing Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 122 against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup last year.

Gill’s knock, which helped dispel doubts over his credentials as a T20 batter, did set social media on fire, with #ShubmanGill the top trend on Twitter during the Indian innings.

Here are some of the top reactions to Gill’s knock:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Updated Date: February 01, 2023 20:52:36 IST

