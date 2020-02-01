First Cricket
India vs New Zealand 5th T20I in Mount Maunganui weather update: Clear skies in store for dead rubber

With pride on the line for New Zealand, the hosts will be hoping to secure a consolation win when they take on India in the fifth T20I in Mount Maunganui on Sunday

FirstCricket Staff, Feb 01, 2020 23:55:46 IST

New Zealand choked yet again as India defeated the hosts in a second successive Super Over in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at the Westpac Stadium on Friday. With this win, India gained a 4-0 lead in the five-match series.

With pride on the line for New Zealand, the hosts will be hoping to secure a consolation win when they take on India in the fifth T20I in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

The weather is unlikely to play spoilsport when the two sides meet each other, with Accuweather predicting mostly clear skies in the morning, and some clouds at night. The temperature is expected to be a balmy 30°C while the sun is out and about, but will dip to a more manageable 17°C in the evening.

File image of the Bay Oval stadium. Twitter@BLACKCAPS

The hosts will hope to put the nightmare of the previous game behind them.

In the fourth T20I Super Over, New Zealand had managed to score 13/1 but India chased down the total easily as KL Rahul and Virat Kohli achieved the score in just five balls.

Chasing 166, New Zealand lost their first wicket with just 22 runs on the board as Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Martin Guptill (4) in the fourth over of the innings.

Colin Munro and Tim Seifert then retrieved the innings for New Zealand as the duo put on 74 runs for the second wicket. India finally got the breakthrough of Munro (64) in the 12th over as he was sent back to the pavilion via a run-out.

Immediately after, Tom Bruce (0) was bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal, reducing Kiwis to 97/3. However, Seifert and Ross Taylor staged a comeback to put Kiwis in a comfortable position.

The duo put on a stand of 62 runs, but with seven runs required off the final, Taylor (24) was dismissed by Shardul Thakur. The final over saw plenty of drama as KL Rahul ran out Seifert (57) and Kiwis required three runs from three balls to win the match.

The match went into the Super Over as India managed to run-out Mitchell Santner (2).

Earlier, Manish Pandey's unbeaten knock of 50 runs helped India register a score of 165/8 in the allotted twenty overs.

The fifth T20I will start at 12.30 PM (IST). Live scorecard, over-by-over commentary and on-ground updates of the match will be available at Firstpost.com.

With inputs from ANI

Updated Date: Feb 01, 2020 23:55:46 IST

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 3935 92
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10645 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

