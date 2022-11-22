The third and final T20I between India and New Zealand ended as a tie after rain played spoilsport in Napier. India were 75/4 in 9 overs, levelled with the DLS par score when the rain halted the game.

Chasing 161, India had lost four early wickets, and talking about the same, stand-in captain Hardik Pandya said that it could have been an opportunity for certain players to step up and take the onus but also admitted that weather conditions are something that can’t be controlled.

“Would have liked to win the game by playing the full overs, but it is what it is. At some point, I felt attack is the best defense on this wicket. We know the kind of bowling attacks they have, it was very important to get those 10-15 runs extra even though we lost a couple of wickets. A game like this could have given us an opportunity to test some of the players, but having said that, the weather is something we cannot control. I’m going back home, taking my time off and be with my son,” he said.

New Zealand stand-in skipper Tim Southee expressed disappointment after the game ended as a tie.

“It was disappointing even with the bat. We spoke about getting out there and giving everything we could, take early wickets. We knew if we can get those wickets, anything could happen, but unfortunately, the weather came in. You don’t know until both sides batted on it, would have been an interesting game but hasn’t gone the full tilt. A little bit of uncertainty around the scoreboard – whether it was a tie when the rain came in. Could have gone either way, the way we attacked with the ball and to put them under pressure was pleasing,” Southee said.

India clinched the three-match T20I series 1-0 and the two sides will take on each other in three ODIs.

