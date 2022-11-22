Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  'This Is A Joke': Twitter slams Team India management for ignoring Sanju Samson and Umran Malik in NZ T20Is

Sanju Samson and Umran Malik's absence from India's playing XI against New Zealand in the third T20I has sparked anger among fans.

Sanju Samson in New Zealand with Team India. Image: BCCI

The exclusion of Sanju Samson and pacer Umran Malik from India’s playing XI for the third T20I against New Zealand has angered the Indian fans. After making an exit from the semi-finals stage in the T20 World Cup 2022, India are expected to make drastic changes to their T20I side in order to put together a world-beating unit. And while they have made few changes with Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant playing as openers in absence of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul who have been rested, and Shreyas Iyer playing in the middle order in place of Virat Kohli who has also been rested, batter Sanju Samson and tearaway pacer Umran malik continue to warm the bench.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was part of India’s squad in the T20 World Cup continues to be the leader of India’s pace attack.

After missing out on the second T20I against New Zealand, fans expected Samson and Uman Malik to play the third T20I but captain Hardik Pandya and team management decided to largely stick to the winning XI. The only change was Harshal Patel coming in for Washington Sundar.

India won the second T20I by 65 runs and the first match was abandoned due to rain.

The decision to not play Samson or Umran did not go down well with Twitter users who took to social media to vent their frustration.

India’s playing XI for 3rd T20I: Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Updated Date: November 22, 2022 13:44:18 IST

