The exclusion of Sanju Samson and pacer Umran Malik from India’s playing XI for the third T20I against New Zealand has angered the Indian fans. After making an exit from the semi-finals stage in the T20 World Cup 2022, India are expected to make drastic changes to their T20I side in order to put together a world-beating unit. And while they have made few changes with Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant playing as openers in absence of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul who have been rested, and Shreyas Iyer playing in the middle order in place of Virat Kohli who has also been rested, batter Sanju Samson and tearaway pacer Umran malik continue to warm the bench.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was part of India’s squad in the T20 World Cup continues to be the leader of India’s pace attack.

After missing out on the second T20I against New Zealand, fans expected Samson and Uman Malik to play the third T20I but captain Hardik Pandya and team management decided to largely stick to the winning XI. The only change was Harshal Patel coming in for Washington Sundar.

India won the second T20I by 65 runs and the first match was abandoned due to rain.

The decision to not play Samson or Umran did not go down well with Twitter users who took to social media to vent their frustration.

Sanju Samson has been ignored again. I have no respect left for this team management and captain.#NZvsIND — Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) November 22, 2022

No Sanju Samson, No Umran Malik 👏

Why is Bhuvneshwar Kumar still in the team? Can someone please explain🙏 — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) November 22, 2022

Hats off Sanju Samson for Your patience. One player is still getting chance even after playing 60 plus T20Is. And you Sanju Samson..🙏🏻 Upar wala sab dekh raha hai. 🙏🏻 — Avinash Aryan (@AvinashArya09) November 22, 2022

No Sanju Samson , No Shubman Gill , No Umran Malik And No Kuldeep Yadav 😡😡😡😡 This Is A Joke 💔#INDvsNZ — Vaibhav Bhola 🇮🇳 (@VibhuBhola) November 22, 2022

No Sanju Samson still. Dravid may not be with the team, but being the permanent coach, I’d be surprised if his input isn’t there in the decision making. #NZvIND — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) November 22, 2022

Come what may, we don’t want to try Umran Malik in this bilateral series Ideally, both he and Sanju Samson should have got a chance in the series. — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) November 22, 2022

Sanju Samson & Umran Malik are benched again!! Worst Management ever!! How many more chances for Bhuvi ??#NZvsIND pic.twitter.com/4SqJvtUp3z — Santosh R. Goteti (@GotetiSantosh) November 22, 2022

India’s playing XI for 3rd T20I: Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.