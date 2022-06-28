Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • India vs Ireland: Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson's carnage at Malahide leaves Cricket Twitter in awe

Cricket

Deepak Hooda became only the fourth Indian to score a T20I ton and was ably supported by Sanju Samson (77) as India posted a commanding 225/7 in the 2nd T20I against Ireland.

India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson smashed 77 off 42 balls, his maiden international half-century. Image credit: Twitter/@BCCI

Deepak Hooda produced a master-class knock, becoming only the fourth Indian to hit a T20 International century, as the visiting side posted a mammoth 225 for 7 against Ireland in the second and final match in Malahide on Tuesday.

During his maiden T20I ton (104 off 57 balls), Hooda showed he belonged to the big stage with his scintillating stroke play, both off the front and the backfoot.

While Hooda was elegant and at ease on the frontfoot, he was equally good on the backfoot, dispatching the ball over the midwicket boundary for a few sixes.

Hooda decorated his knock with nine 4s and six hits over the fence. He was ably supported by Sanju Samson, who, opening the batting in place of injured Ruturaj Gaikwad, played second fiddle but grabbed his opportunity with both hands.

Samson made 77 off 42 balls with the help of nine boundaries and four sixes.

Both Hooda and Samson's strokeplay down the ground were a treat for the eyes.

But India did not have the best of starts as they lost Ishan Kishan (3) early in the third over. The left-handed opener wasted an opportunity, nicking a Mark Adair delivery to Lorcan Tucker behind the stumps in the third over.

Hooda and Samson joined hands and the duo batted effortlessly, albeit handing two difficult chances, to share 176 runs off just 85 balls to lay the foundation for India's huge total.

It was a one-way traffic after Kishan's dimissal as Hooda and Samson toyed with the Irish bowlers and did not let them settle down.

Except for a difficult chance that Paul Stirling dropped at extra-cover in the eighth over, Hooda played a perfect knock.

The Twitterati as usual blew out of proportions. Here's how Twitter reacted to India's batting display in the series finale at The Village:

 

   

 

 

   

 

 

   

 

With inputs from PTI

Click here to follow live coverage of India vs Ireland 2nd T20I in Malahide

Updated Date: June 28, 2022 23:50:30 IST

