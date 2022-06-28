India vs Ireland LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES 2nd T20I: Hooda, Samson begin to accelerate vs Ireland

2nd T20I India vs Ireland LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES: Both Samson and Hooda have started to accelerate and are scoring runs at an aggressive pace

PREVIEW: Hardik Pandya-led Team India would look to seal the T20I series against Ireland when the two teams face-off in the second and final match of the series on Tuesday.

Harry Tector’s 33-ball 64 was the only silver-lining in the Ireland innings as the hosts posted 108/4 from 12 overs in a rain-affected first T20I on Sunday.

In reply, Deepak Hooda’s 47 coupled with Ishan Kishan’s 26 and skipper Hardik’s 24 powered India to the target with seven wickets and less than three overs to spare.

Craig Young was the most impressive over for Ireland (2/18) but the Men in Blue eventually chased down the total quite comfortably.

Andrew Balbirnie-led Ireland would look to put up a unified batting effort come Tuesday.

India are fielding a new-look side this series with the senior side currently in England preparing for the rescheduled fifth Test, that starts on 1 July.

Here’s all you need to know about when and where to watch the second T20I:

When will the second T20I between Ireland and India be played?

The second T20I between Ireland and India will be held on 28th June, 2022.

Where will the second T20I between Ireland and India be played?

The second T20I between Ireland and India will be played at The Village, Dublin .

What time will the second T20I between Ireland and India start?

The second T20I between Ireland and India will begin at 9 pm (IST) while the toss takes place at 8:30pm.

How can I watch the second T20I between Ireland and India?

The second T20I between Ireland and India will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network. It can be live streamed on Sony LIV. You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and over-by-over commentary.

Squads:

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Stephen Doheny, Conor Olphert

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik

