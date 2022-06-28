India vs Ireland LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES 2nd T20I: Hooda, Samson begin to accelerate vs Ireland

IRE vs IND LIVE SCORE
SIX! The bowler bangs that short and Hooda who was standing deep in the crease pulls that over backward square leg boundary for a maximum.
|India
|Ireland
|124/1 (11.4 ov) - R/R 10.63
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Sanju Samson
|Batting
|46
|30
|7
|1
|Deepak Hooda
|Batting
|71
|36
|6
|5
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Josh Little
|3
|0
|27
|0
|Conor Olphert
|1.4
|0
|22
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 13/1 (2.1)
|
111 (111) R/R: 11.48
Sanju Samson 36(22)
Deepak Hooda 71(36)
|
Ishan Kishan 3(5) S.R (60)
c Lorcan Tucker b Mark Adair
SIX! The bowler bangs that short and Hooda who was standing deep in the crease pulls that over backward square leg boundary for a maximum.
FOUR! What a fine batting display this has been from these two. The pacer bowls that full, on to the stumps, Hooda makes some room and gets that over mid off for another boundary
After 11 overs,India 110/1 ( Sanju Samson 46 , Deepak Hooda 59)
India are now eyeing a big total here with Samson and Hooda scoring runs at a brilliant rate
FOUR! Keep adding that. Length ball from Little, moving away from the right-hander and Hooda plays that late for a boundary towards the third man region.
FOUR! And once again Hooda steps out on that back of the length ball from Little. The mid off fielder was up in the circle and Hooda finds the gap nicely
After 10 overs,India 97/1 ( Sanju Samson 42 , Deepak Hooda 50)
A brilliant over for India again. Hooda hits two maximums in that one and also completes his FIFTY!
SIX! This time Hooda dances down the track and hits that over long on
SIX! Hooda hits one out of the park. Andy McBrine bowls that in the slot and Hooda smashes that over widish long on for a six
After 9 overs,India 81/1 ( Sanju Samson 40 , Deepak Hooda 36)
A brilliant over for India as Samson gets a boundary and a six in that one.
IRE vs IND LIVE SCORE
SIX! Short one from Delany and Samson pulls that over cow corner for a maximum
2nd T20I India vs Ireland LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES: Both Samson and Hooda have started to accelerate and are scoring runs at an aggressive pace
PREVIEW: Hardik Pandya-led Team India would look to seal the T20I series against Ireland when the two teams face-off in the second and final match of the series on Tuesday.
Harry Tector’s 33-ball 64 was the only silver-lining in the Ireland innings as the hosts posted 108/4 from 12 overs in a rain-affected first T20I on Sunday.
In reply, Deepak Hooda’s 47 coupled with Ishan Kishan’s 26 and skipper Hardik’s 24 powered India to the target with seven wickets and less than three overs to spare.
Craig Young was the most impressive over for Ireland (2/18) but the Men in Blue eventually chased down the total quite comfortably.
Andrew Balbirnie-led Ireland would look to put up a unified batting effort come Tuesday.
India are fielding a new-look side this series with the senior side currently in England preparing for the rescheduled fifth Test, that starts on 1 July.
Here’s all you need to know about when and where to watch the second T20I:
When will the second T20I between Ireland and India be played?
The second T20I between Ireland and India will be held on 28th June, 2022.
Where will the second T20I between Ireland and India be played?
The second T20I between Ireland and India will be played at The Village, Dublin .
What time will the second T20I between Ireland and India start?
The second T20I between Ireland and India will begin at 9 pm (IST) while the toss takes place at 8:30pm.
How can I watch the second T20I between Ireland and India?
The second T20I between Ireland and India will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network. It can be live streamed on Sony LIV. You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and over-by-over commentary.
Squads:
Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Stephen Doheny, Conor Olphert
India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik
After registering a comfortable seven-wicket win in the first match, India will be aiming to complete a series sweep in the second and final T20I against Ireland on Tuesday.
With the temperature dropping as low as 11 degrees on the day amid overcast conditions after intermittent rain, Chahal, not accustomed to the weather, accepted he had a torrid time in the conditions
Hardik Pandya, in his first match as India captain, won the toss and elected to bowl first. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was brilliant with the new ball as India took 3 wickets in the powerplay to peg Ireland back.