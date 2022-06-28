India vs Ireland: Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson record partnership, propel visitors to massive total

Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson broke the record for India's highest partnership in T20Is to help the visitors post a commanding 225/7 against Ireland at Malahide on Tuesday.

The partnership also broke the record of the highest second-wicket partnership in all T20Is.

Samson scored 67 of 34 balls, while Hooda contributed 98 of just 53 deliveries to the second-wicket partnership. The two put up a partnership of 176 runs in just 87 deliveries at a strike rate of more than 200.

India lost Ishan Kishan at the start of the third over with just 13 on board. However, the duo of Hooda and Samson took off from there and never looked back.

In the process, they broke the record for the highest second-wicket partnership in all T20Is, breaking the previous best — an unbroken 167 between Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan against South Africa in Cape Town in 2020.

The partnership was also the highest for India for any wicket in T20Is, surpassing the previous best of 165 between Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. The earlier record was for the first wicket against Sri Lanka in Indore in 2017.

Samson started on a comparatively slower note and played a second fiddle to Hooda. Hooda who continued from where he left off in the first match on Sunday, punished the bowlers to all the parts of the ground.

Hooda pulled the short-pitched deliveries, played lofted drives to good-length of half volley deliveries, and cut or sliced anything bowled on the off-stump.

Samson soon joined Hooda in the boundary riot and hit nine 4s and four 6s in his innings of 77.

Hooda also scored his maiden international century after Samson got out. He hit nine 4s and six 6s in his innings of 104. Hooda also became only the fourth Indian batter to score a century in T20Is after Suresh Raina, KL Rahul, and Rohit Sharma.

India finished their innings at 225 for the loss of seven wickets as the middle order collapsed in the last three overs. However, the second-wicket partnership made sure that India had their fourth-highest total in T20Is.

