The first T20I between India and Ireland on Friday (18 August) could get delayed with prediction of rain in Dublin. The contest marks the much-awaited return of Jasprit Bumrah to international cricket after an 11 month gap.

According to weather reports, by Accuweather, the contest is expected to see cloudy cover before giving way to rain at 5 PM local time (two hours after scheduled time) and it is expected to persist as the day progresses. At 3 PM, when play is scheduled to begin, there is 34% chance of showers. It will go up to 79 percent and then 85 percent with yellow warning being issued for rain.

On the field, Bumrah will step up for the toss and lead India. If things do get going, he will become India’s 11th captain in T20Is. He makes a return after undergoing surgery for lower-back stress fracture. The seamer’s last assignment was a series against Australia before the T20 World Cup last year.

The series will allow Bumrah to hit the strides and prepare just about enough for the 50-over Asia Cup and ODI World Cup that are to follow in the Indian subcontinent.

💬 💬 “Very happy to be back.” Captain Jasprit Bumrah – making a comeback – takes us through his emotions ahead of the #IREvIND T20I series. #TeamIndia | @Jaspritbumrah93 pic.twitter.com/IR9Rtp26gi — BCCI (@BCCI) August 17, 2023

“I’m coming back after a long time, I just want to enjoy. I’ve never stayed away from the game from this long. I’m not thinking ‘I’ll do this, I’ll do that,’ or ‘I have to contribute a lot.’ I have come here to enjoy it because I like cricket. Expectations, I’m not keeping too much of it,” Bumrah had said ahead of the first T20I.