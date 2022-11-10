Former India women’s captain Mithali Raj is confident of an India vs Pakistan final in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Pakistan have already reached the final after beating New Zealand by seven wickets in the semi-final. India take on England in the second semi-final at Adelaide on Thursday.

The final is scheduled to take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on 13 November and if India do make it to the summit clash, it will be a repeat of the 2007 T20 World Cup final when India defeated Pakistan by five runs.

Mithali Raj was asked about the chance of there being an India-Pakistan final on the Star Sports show ‘Cricket Live’. The former India women’s captain said she is “sure” there will be an India-Pakistan final but added that Men in Blue will have to play to the best of their abilities to beat England in the semi-final.

“Sure, it will. Now that Pakistan has qualified for the final, India will be at their best. They have to be at their A-game tomorrow if they have to beat England. And it’s a ground that India has done well. So, if the wicket is very similar to what we got to see today, then it will definitely go in favour of India,” she said.

Mithali Raj also said that Virat Kohli’s performance in the semi-final will be key to India winning against England.

“I think more than everybody, he will put that expectation on himself to score runs in the semi-finals when India needs him the most. Of course, he’s done very well in the deep phase against Pakistan and has been consistent throughout the tournament.

“He would want to continue that form into the semi-finals. To reach the final, it is very important that he scores runs and I think he understands that. I think he needs to continue to follow his routine and not change too much, because his expectations are there, there will be pressure. I’m sure as a player he knows how to absorb that and stand and deliver,” she added.

