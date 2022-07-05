Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India vs England: Warwickshire, ECB investigate reports of racism at Edgbaston

Multiple users on Twitter reported facing racism at Edgbaston where England and India are playing the fifth and final Test of the series.

England supporters cheer for their team during the fourth day of the fifth cricket Test match between England and India at Edgbaston. AP

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Warwickshire have confirmed they're investigating reports of racism on fourth day's play between England and India at Edgbaston.

Many complaints were made on social media with one user, Kushal Malde, tweeting: "I'm all for some good banter between fans but today was some of the worst abuse we've ever experienced at a match. Some disgusting racism ("you smelly Pakis" for example). The stewards actually told the India fans to sit down whilst allowing the abuse to go ahead."

This was further amplified by Azeem Rafiq, the whistleblower whose allegations of insitutional racism at Yorkshire shook the game in England.

The official Edgbaston Twitter account said in a response to Rafiq's tweet: "We're incredible sorry to read this and do not condone this behaviour in anyway [sic]. We'll be investigating this ASAP."

The tweet by Malde was later taken down as the investigation process got underway.

In a statement by Stuart Cain, Chief Executive at Edgbaston said, “I’m gutted by these reports as we’re working hard to make Edgbaston a safe, welcoming environment for all."

“Having seen the initial tweets, I’ve spoken personally to the gentleman who raised them and we’re now speaking to the stewards in this area to establish what happened."

“Nobody should be subject to any form of abuse at Edgbaston. So, once we’ve got all the facts, we will make sure this issue is addressed swiftly.”

The ECB added in a statement: "We are very concerned to hear reports of racist abuse at today's Test match. We are in contact with colleagues at Edgbaston who will investigate.

"There is no place for racism in cricket. Edgbaston has been working hard to create a safe and inclusive working environment."

Updated Date: July 05, 2022 10:01:23 IST

