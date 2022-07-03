India vs England: Ravindra Jadeja asserts himself as backbone of Indian batting with Edgbaston ton

Birmingham: Ravindra Jadeja walked out of the press conference with a smile and whispered the words: “Fielder first!! then a batsman/bowler”. A couple of minutes earlier he had been asked if it was the time people finally realised he was a batsman who could bowl rather than the other way around. Jadeja's reply was straightforward: "I don’t put any tags on myself”.

For much of Jadeja’s decorated career, he has always been labelled as a bowler that could score a few valuable runs down the order. All this despite scoring three triple centuries in first-class cricket. But look at his record with the willow in the past four years as a pure batsman – nine fifties and three centuries. Jadeja’s average during that period is 48.29, second only to Rohit Sharma among all his teammates. Furthermore, he averages close to 40 in the SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries since 2018. To put those numbers in context – his average is higher than Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and KL Rahul over that timeline.

It is a remarkable achievement given some of his highly fancied top-order teammates have struggled frequently. Importantly, he has managed to score the runs in tough scenarios just like on the opening day of the Test match.

Numbers are revealing but often they cannot disclose the skills required to attain those figures. Jadeja’s batting against the experienced duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad under gloomy skies on the opening day was a full display of his technique. He left the ball on line and length. He rarely played a rash drive and his defence was immaculate.

At 98-5, Jadeja showcased excellent technique against the moving ball as he and Rishab Pant dug India out of trouble. Pant rightfully got all the accolades, but Jadeja's contribution cannot be undervalued.

Asked about how his plan to handle the moving ball, Jadeja said: “You have to play close to the body. The ball swings here so if you look to play the cover or square drive there is a chance you can edge to the cordon.”

For a long time, England urged him to drive outside the off-stump. They left the cover and point region open in the hope Jadeja will take the bait, but he resisted the temptation and continued to leave the ball with precision. Until he reached 25, most of his scoring shots were down the ground in the 'V'.

Commentating for Sky Sports former India coach Ravi Shastri praised the all-rounder's technique and settled the debate as to why Jadeja was preferred over Ravichandran Ashwin in the four Test matches in England last year.

For a while, there has always been a dispute about which spinner India should play in XI in overseas conditions. The fact of the matter is Jadeja’s numbers with the bat are so superior to his teammates that he could simply be picked as a batsman alone.

Unbeaten on 83 overnight Jadeja moved swiftly to his third Test century by cutting a short ball from Matthew Potts to the point boundary. It was Jadeja’s first hundred outside of India. The way he has been batting in recent times it was probably overdue. The vintage sword celebration followed and the ‘Ohh Ravi Jadeja’ chant echoed around the Edgbaston cricket ground.

Reaction of Virat Kohli when Ravindra Jadeja completed a terrific hundred. pic.twitter.com/ecY4o4hCkN — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 2, 2022

The three triple hundreds in first-class cricket might have been a laughing stock for close to a decade but people are truly starting to value those knocks. A few years back, Jadeja the batsman might have been touted as a lower-order dasher who could contribute with the bat, but he is now the backbone of Indian batting. It might have taken a few years but the cricket world is finally starting to acknowledge his batting just like his fielding.

Even Anderson showered praise on Jadeja’s batting at the end of the second day’s play: “He can bat like a proper batter. He leaves really well and made it difficult for us.”

Jadeja is now averaging more than 35 with the bat and under 25 with the ball. It is a phenomenal record that needs to be praised. As far as averages are concerned Jadeja’s figures are parallel to Ben Stokes. Perhaps he is yet to win a game with his willow alone which will set him aside, but that doesn’t bother the all-rounder.

Over the next couple of days he could pick up a few wickets with the ball and his contribution with the bat will become a distant memory. But the truth is it is about time Jadeja the batsman should get the same recognition as Jadeja the bowler or as the man would say "the fielder".

