India vs England: Ravindra Jadeja notches up a ton, puts India in driving seat

Ravindra Jadeja edged one from Matty Potts to the slip cordon while he was on 92 runs but was safe as the two fielders, Zak Crawley and Joe Root misjudged the catch. The ball ran away to the fence behind taking the left-handed batter to 96 on second day of this fifth Test against England in Birmingham.

The next one was a touch back of the length from Potts, wide of the off stump and Jadeja dispatched the ball for a boundary through the off side to bring up a well-deserved century. The left-hander's knock had been about patience, resolute batting and some fine stroke-play.

Jadeja came out to bat on Day 1 when the visitors were in a spot of bother at 98/5 with Rishabh Pant out there in the middle. But what unleashed next was a masterclass from both the left-handers. Pant began his counter-attack to provide India with some resistance while Jadeja didn't let go off the bad deliveries as the two compiled a stand of 222 runs for the sixth wicket.

Pant scored a ton on the first day and was dismissed for 146 off 111 deliveries. Jadeja on the other side, remained unbeaten at 83 as India moved to 338/7 at stumps.

Jadeja began the second day from where he left off and didn't take much time to go past the 100-run mark. This is his third hundred in Test cricket. He was eventually cleaned up by James Anderson for 104 off 194.

This is the fifth instance for India where the batters coming out at number five and seven have scored individual centuries in the same innings. The last time this happened was back in 1997 in Cape Town where Sachin Tendulkar and Mohammad Azharuddin had scored 169 and 115 respectively.

The visiting side presently lead the five-match series 2-1. A win or a draw in this particular encounter will hand India their fourth Test series win on the English soil.

