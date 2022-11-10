Indian openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma yet again failed to give the team a strong start as both were back in the dugout inside nine overs in the semi-final against England on Thursday in the T20 World Cup. Both Rahul and Rohit have struggled for form in the ongoing World Cup.

In the semi-final, Rahul was the first one to depart as he got out in the second over making just five runs. He got caught behind off Chris Woakes. Rohit struggled to 27 off 28 and got out in the ninth over trying to hit a big shot. He was caught at wide long-on off Chris Jordan.

T20 World Cup: India vs England LIVE Score

Their opening partnership was worth just nine runs against England. In fact, India’s best opening partnership in the ongoing World Cup so far has been 27 which came against Zimbabwe.

Rahul and Rohit’s opening partnership numbers: 7 (vs Pakistan), 11 (vs Netherlands), 23 (South Africa), 11 (vs Bangladesh), 27 (vs Zimbabwe) and 9 (vs England).

The opening batters have also struggled to put up strong individual scores in this World Cup. Rahul has scored 128 runs in six innings while Rohit has made 11 runs in the same number of innings.

The poor start to India’s innings vs England also had Twitter users not being happy with Rohit and Rahul. Here’s how they reacted.

And yet again India have not had a start. It’s been a while since Rohit and Rahul have fired together. Kohli and Surya have repeatedly bailed the team out of 50-50 situations. Can’t ask them to do so each time. Or, can you? #INDvENG #T20WorldCup — Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) November 10, 2022

Irrespective of result today, India’s top-order must be overhauled in T20 format after this tournament. Have been saying & writing this for more than a year. Rahul & Rohit not ideal opening pair in T20s. Time to give long rope to Gill, Prithvi Shaw & Ishan #crickettwitter — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) November 10, 2022

KL Rahul & Rohit Wagon Wheel in this World Cup#INDvsENG#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/bOVCSBHfeI — Surya Kumar yadav fc (@SKY_FanCulb) November 10, 2022

2019 World Cup semifinal vibes, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul failing to deliver in a knockout match for India. Cannot take 27 off 28 and 5 off 5 in such a big match, India’s fate now with Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav. What should be a decent target for England? #T20WorldCup — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) November 10, 2022

50 off 47b. Not what you need in a semi-final. England must be enjoying Rohit Sharma’s struggle. #IndvEng #IndvsEng #T20WorldCup — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) November 10, 2022

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.