  • India vs England: Openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma fail to fire once again; Twitter reacts

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma have consistently failed to give India good starts in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

India openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma have struggled for runs in T20 World Cup. AP

Indian openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma yet again failed to give the team a strong start as both were back in the dugout inside nine overs in the semi-final against England on Thursday in the T20 World Cup. Both Rahul and Rohit have struggled for form in the ongoing World Cup.

In the semi-final, Rahul was the first one to depart as he got out in the second over making just five runs. He got caught behind off Chris Woakes. Rohit struggled to 27 off 28 and got out in the ninth over trying to hit a big shot. He was caught at wide long-on off Chris Jordan.

T20 World Cup: India vs England LIVE Score

Their opening partnership was worth just nine runs against England. In fact, India’s best opening partnership in the ongoing World Cup so far has been 27 which came against Zimbabwe.

Rahul and Rohit’s opening partnership numbers: 7 (vs Pakistan), 11 (vs Netherlands), 23 (South Africa), 11 (vs Bangladesh), 27 (vs Zimbabwe) and 9 (vs England).

The opening batters have also struggled to put up strong individual scores in this World Cup. Rahul has scored 128 runs in six innings while Rohit has made 11 runs in the same number of innings.

The poor start to India’s innings vs England also had Twitter users not being happy with Rohit and Rahul. Here’s how they reacted.

Updated Date: November 10, 2022 14:40:37 IST

