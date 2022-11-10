India vs England Semi Final Live score T20 World Cup: IND lock horns with ENG in Adelaide

Preview: Team India will be hoping to set a second date with Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup when they take on England in the second semi-final in Adelaide on Thursday.

India enter the penultimate clash of the tournament on the back of a clinical victory over Zimbabwe that helped them top Group 2 with four wins in five games. The Men in Blue dished out a clinical all-round show against the Chevrons, hammering them by 71 runs with Suryakumar Yadav standing out from the rest with his 360-degree hitting at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, and under-fire opener KL Rahul producing a welcome half-century.

Compared to England, though, India have had it easier in terms of qualifying for the semis. The 2010 T20 world champions weren’t a certainty for the knockouts until their last group match against Sri Lanka, the side desperately needing a victory to go level on points with defending champions and hosts Australia to bring Net Run Rate into play.

Ben Stokes, hero of the 2019 World Cup final victory over New Zealand, turned out to be saviour yet again after the Englishmen lost wickets in a cluster in the middle overs during their chase of 145, guiding the team to a five-wicket win. England beat Australia to the second spot on Group 2 thanks to their Superior Net Run Rate.

Squads:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Deepak Hooda.

England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Tymal Mills, Philip Salt.

