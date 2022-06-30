India vs England: Ollie Pope to wear a camera on helmet while fielding at square leg

In a first of its kind, Sky Sports will introduce a new angle while covering the rescheduled Test match between India and England as they will install a camera on Ollie Pope’s helmet while he fields at short leg.

As reported by Evening Standard, such an innovation will be the first time in Test cricket. The ICC and ECB have both approved the new launch.

Sky hopes, “it will give viewers a unique view of the action out in the middle.” The camera will however not catch any noise. Hence the stump mic will continue to be the only source for on-field chatter among the players. The stump-mic is generally faded up and down at different times.

Sky has already tried a similar innovation in The Hundred in 2021 and is not completely adventurous with the new angle. Trent Rocket’s Tom Moores wore the camera on his helmet while keeping wickets, back then. It reportedly resulted in some superb shots as he took a top-edge catch.

Pope is an exciting fielder and a superb catcher at the short leg position and hence might produce some interesting visuals while trying to stop runs or diving for a one-handed catch. With Ben Stokes attacking and showing trust in Jack Leach, more overs of spin and hence more of Pope at short leg are expected in the Test match.

An innovation from @SkyCricket for this Test: England's Ollie Pope will wear a camera on his helmet while fielding at short leg https://t.co/0mV0OPSIbu — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) June 30, 2022

Things will however turn interesting if one of the Indian batters hits the camera trying to pull or play a leg-glance.

The much-awaited match starts on 1 July, Friday.

