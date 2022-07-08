India vs England: Men in Blue have rediscovered their aggressive approach, says Eoin Morgan

Former England skipper Eoin Morgan has lauded India’s aggressive batting attitude, opining that the Men in Blue have finally found what they lacked during the T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE.

India had suffered a group-stage exit at last year’s World Cup, and the Men in Blue, under Rohit Sharma, resumed their preparations for this year’s T20 World Cup, with an impressive 50-run win over England in the first T20I on Thursday.

Hardik Pandya produced a clinical performance as he amassed his maiden T20I fifty, while also scalping four wickets. India, during their innings, kept losing wickets but a 43-run stand between Deepak Hooda and Suryakumar Yadav in less than four overs was a promising sign of aggression. These contributions led India to 198/8.

Later on, the bowlers did well to see off England for 148, as they fell short by 50 runs.

"The most impressive thing about India for me today is what they lacked in the group stages of the T20 World Cup, they brought," Eoin Morgan said, to broadcasters Sky Sports.

"Every single one of their batsmen came hard at England's bowlers and that hasn't happened in previous teams, previous squads that India have produced," Morgan continued.

Part of the reason for India’s group stage exit from the T20 World Cup last year was the batters’ failure to go aggressive in the powerplay against Pakistan and New Zealand.

Rohit had said it’s not just the openers who should bat aggressively but it’s almost all players in the side who needs to do so.

"Looking at the larger picture, you try to back your basics. You got to make use of the six overs (with the bat). We've spoken about our approach — sometimes it comes off, sometimes it doesn't. That's what this sport is, that's what makes it challenging. It's something we have spoken of, and all the players need to buy into it, not just 1-2 players," Rohit had said.

Morgan also lauded the Indian bowlers’ accuracy in the first T20I.

"Exceptional, the huge difference in both innings was the ball swinging, if you can get the ball to move off the straight in white-ball cricket specifically it's a game-changer, an absolute game-changer," said Morgan.

England lost three wickets inside the powerplay that included Bhuvneshwar removing new England T20I skipper Jos Buttler for a golden duck. Hardik Pandya scalped four, while debutant Arshdeep Singh also collected a couple of wickets to his name.

Watch: Bhuvneshwar Kumar cleans up Jos Buttler for a golden duck with a beauty

"You watched the England top order that is normally unbelievably destructive, do nothing and became a little bit of a target. The bowling was exceptional. Not only the level of swing that they showed, but the accuracy as well, to get somebody like Jos Buttler out first ball with the level of accuracy Bhuvneshwar Kumar showed. Sometimes you've got to say 'well done' to the opposition," continued Morgan.

India will look to seal the series when the two teams face off in the second T20I at Edgbaston on Saturday. That will be followed by the third and final T20I at Trent Bridge on Sunday.

