Watch: Bhuvneshwar Kumar cleans up Jos Buttler for a golden duck with a beauty

A powerful performance by India in the first T20I saw them post 198 after their 20 overs. On a flat batting surface, England would have fancied their chances of chasing this total down, but Bhuvneshwar Kumar found some great seam and swing in the first over.

He first beat Jason Roy with deliveries that seamed away after pitching and when Jos Buttler came on strike, he bowled the perfect in-ducker that seamed back in a long way to castle Buttler and give India the perfect start.

Both the Indian new ball bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh found seam and swing in the powerplay and never allowed the England batters to hit their stride as India took the initiative in the match.

After the first four overs, Hardik was introduced early in the piece and he got rid of Dawid Malan who chopped a length ball back on to his stumps. Liam Livingstone tried to wrest back the initiative, but he failed to scoop a length ball and gloved it to Dinesh Karthik.

Barring Moeen Ali and to some extent Chris Jordan, none of the other English batters could find their range. Arshdeep Singh ended a brilliant debut with a couple of wickets at the death to give India a dominant win.

“Sometimes it does swing in the evenings and we wanted to utilize that. Both the new ball bowlers used the swing and stopped their batters,” Indian captain Rohit Sharma said after the match.

Jos Buttler, who was captaining England for the first time as a full-time limited-overs captain, was not impressed with his side’s performance and said that they would bounce back and be far better in the upcoming matches.

“Bhuvneshwar Kumar can swing it in any conditions. Certainly the ball swung longer than I can remember in a T20 game. Maybe we needed to hit one in the stands and stop that swing. We know the boys have the talent and we want to see them on the big stage,” he said at the post-match presentation.