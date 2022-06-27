Mayank Agarwal added to India squad for rescheduled Test vs England

India batter Mayank Agarwal has been added to the squad for the rescheduled Test against England
India batter Mayank Agarwal has been officially added to the squad for the rescheduled Test against England slated to begin on Firday (1 July) in Birmingham.
"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Mayank Agarwal to India’s Test squad for the rescheduled fifth Test as cover for captain Rohit Sharma, who tested positive for COVID-19. Mayank has left for the UK and will link up with the squad in Birmingham," the BCCi said in a statement.
Sharma is currently in isolation and it is not confirmed whether he would be able to take part in the match.
It is most likely that Jasprit Bumrah would be leading the side if Sharma is not available but the official confirmation about the same is yet to come.
NEWS - Mayank Agarwal added to India’s Test squad as a cover for captain Rohit Sharma, who tested positive for COVID-19.
More details here - https://t.co/1LHFAEDkx9 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/f5iss5vIlL
— BCCI (@BCCI) June 27, 2022
The visitors currently lead the series 2-1.
India’s revised Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mayank Agarwal
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
India are playing a four-day practice match against English county Leicestershire.
The 'Hitman' took to his personal Twitter handle to share a heartfelt post about completing 15 years in the Indian team. In the post, he thanked his fans and followers for their love and support throughout the years.
Rohit Sharma is on a short break after the IPL and will return to action when India lock horns with England in the Test.