Mayank Agarwal added to India squad for rescheduled Test vs England

India batter Mayank Agarwal has been officially added to the squad for the rescheduled Test against England slated to begin on Firday (1 July) in Birmingham.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Mayank Agarwal to India’s Test squad for the rescheduled fifth Test as cover for captain Rohit Sharma, who tested positive for COVID-19. Mayank has left for the UK and will link up with the squad in Birmingham," the BCCi said in a statement.

Sharma is currently in isolation and it is not confirmed whether he would be able to take part in the match.

It is most likely that Jasprit Bumrah would be leading the side if Sharma is not available but the official confirmation about the same is yet to come.

NEWS - Mayank Agarwal added to India's Test squad as a cover for captain Rohit Sharma, who tested positive for COVID-19.

The visitors currently lead the series 2-1.

India’s revised Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mayank Agarwal

