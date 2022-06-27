India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah might be a rare fast-bowling India captain

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is highly possible to lead the side in the rescheduled Test match against England starting on 1 July. If it happens, he will be the first pacer in more than 35 years to lead the team after Kapil Dev.

Captain Rohit Sharma was announced to have been infected with Covid-19 on 25 June, just days ahead of the start of the Test. Regular vice-captain KL Rahul did not make the tour due to a groin injury and has reportedly travelled to Germany for surgery.

Since former all-rounder Kapil Dev stepped down as a captain in 1987, no other pace bowler has led the Indian team in a Test match. With Rohit down with Covid-19 and KL out of contention, Bumrah might create history, occupying the leadership position.

There is still a slim chance that Rohit might play and lead the side, as the mandatory five-day quarantine period ends on the eve of the match. However, he will not have any game time or practice to his aid for five days before the start of the match if he does play. Rohit also missed the second innings of the practice match against Leicestershire as he did not bat once tested positive for Covid-19.

Bumrah was named the vice-captain for the ODI series in South Africa in January 2022 as Rohit was out with injury and KL Rahul had to lead the side. However, the team management is yet to make an official announcement on the matter.

Speaking at the pre-match show on Sony Network before the start of India’s T20I against Ireland, former opener Virender Sehwag said that India has two options to deal with the ouster of Rohit. “India has two choices. The first is to go with the designated vice-captain. The second option is to request Virat Kohli to lead the side since he was also the captain in the first four matches of the series. However, the rule is to go ahead with the vice-captain. I am not sure if a vice-captain was announced or not.”

Jasprit Bumrah likely to lead Team India in the final Test. Just for some spice, make James Anderson England's captain. #ENGvIND — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) June 26, 2022

Rahul Dravid had earlier mocked at playing with multiple (five to six) captains in his less than one-year stint as the head coach. If Bumrah leads the side, it will only add a name to that list and probably to the frustration of Rahul Dravid.

“If given an opportunity (to lead India), it would be an honour. I don’t think any player would say no. There’s no bigger feeling than that,” Bumrah had said when he was named vice-captain for the ODI series in South Africa.

It will be worthwhile to see how Bumrah manages the role if he is required to captain the side. England is a transformed team with Brendon McCullum as the coach and Ben Stokes as the captain. It will be a bigger challenge for Bumrah to tackle with the opposition leadership.

