India vs England 2nd ODI stat attack: Chahal, Topley’s best bowling figures and other interesting numbers

None of the batters scored a half-century in the match. Moeen Ali top scored with 47 runs.
India lost to England in the second ODI of the three-match series by 100 runs as the hosts levelled the series 1-1.
India bowled well and restricted England to a total of 246 in the first innings. Yuzvendra Chahal was pick of the bowlers as he scalped four wickets. Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah as well chipped in with a couple of wickets each.
However, Indian batters failed to chase the target with Reece Topley running through the Indian batting order with figures of 6/24. The middle order tried to fight back against a disciplined English attack, but no one could cross the 30s as 29 was the highest score for India registered by Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja.
This is only the second day-night international match at Lord's outside World Cups. The first was an ODI between England and Pakistan in 2010.#ENGvIND
India eventually lost the match by 100 runs. Here are some interesting numbers from the match –
India outclassed England to clinch the T20I series 2- 1 and then put in a clinical display to record a comprehensive 10-wicket win in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
India registered a comprehensive win in the first T20I of the three-match series vs England.
Indian pacers have done significantly well even on the flat surface of the Rose Bowl. However, the inclusion of Bumrah in the attack will boost their confidence. Arshdeep Singh who picked up a couple of wickets can be dropped from the next game.