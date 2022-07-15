India vs England 2nd ODI stat attack: Chahal, Topley’s best bowling figures and other interesting numbers

India lost to England in the second ODI of the three-match series by 100 runs as the hosts levelled the series 1-1.

India bowled well and restricted England to a total of 246 in the first innings. Yuzvendra Chahal was pick of the bowlers as he scalped four wickets. Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah as well chipped in with a couple of wickets each.

However, Indian batters failed to chase the target with Reece Topley running through the Indian batting order with figures of 6/24. The middle order tried to fight back against a disciplined English attack, but no one could cross the 30s as 29 was the highest score for India registered by Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja.

This is only the second day-night international match at Lord's outside World Cups. The first was an ODI between England and Pakistan in 2010.#ENGvIND — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) July 14, 2022

India eventually lost the match by 100 runs. Here are some interesting numbers from the match –

England’s Reece Topley registered figures of 6/24 in the second innings. These are the best bowling figures ever by an English bowler in ODI cricket. The previous best was 6/31 by Paul Collingwood back in 2005 against Bangladesh.

Yuzvendra Chahal registered figures of 4/47 in his 10 overs. These are the best bowling figures in an ODI by an Indian bowler at the Home of Cricket.

India scored its first runs with the bat in the fifth over on the 27th ball of the innings, as three of the first four overs were maiden, and the third over gave India some extras. This was an instance of the highest number of deliveries taken to score first runs with the bat in ODIs (at least where ball-by-ball data is recorded).

The India vs England 2nd ODI on Thursday was only the second day-night international match at the Lord’s, apart from World Cup games. The first was an ODI between England and Pakistan back in 2010.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.