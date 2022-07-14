India vs England: Yuzvendra Chahal registers best bowling figures for an Indian in an ODI at Lord's

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was in impeccable form during the second ODI against England at Lord’s on Thursday.

Chahal inflicted damage on England’s top and middle-order on Thursday, finishing his 10 overs with figures of 4/47.

The 31-year-old saw off Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root within a gap of three overs, between the 15th and 18th overs, before removing Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali later in the innings. Moeen, specially, was looking in good touch, forging a 62-run stand with David Willey for the seventh wicket, but in the 42nd over, Moeen found Ravindra Jadeja taking the catch at deep square leg. Mooen was Chahal’s fourth victim in the game, ending a brilliant spell with the ball for the spinner.

Chahal’s figures of 4/47 were the best by an Indian bowler in an ODI at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground. By doing so, Chahal broke a 39-year record and emulated Mohinder Amarnath’s feat. Amarnath had registered figures of 3/12 at the 1983 Cricket World Cup final against West Indies, which came on a memorable occasion where India won the prestigious tournament for the first time.

Other notable Indians who find themselves in the elite list include Ashish Nehra (3/26), Harbhajan Singh (3/28) and Zaheer Khan (3/62).

Having been put to bat first by India, England posted 246 on board, on the back of knocks from Moeen Ali (47) and David Willey (41). England are looking to level the three-match series after having been outplayed in the first ODI.

