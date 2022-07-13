India vs England 2nd ODI: IND vs ENG head-to-head record and stats

After a thumping 10-wicket victory in the first ODI, the Indian team would be high on confidence. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be looking to continue their winning run against England when they clash at Lord’s on 14 July. The second fixture of the three-match ODI series will start from 5:30 pm IST.

India thrashed the hosts in the first game. Jasprit Bumrah left the English batters completely baffled by his deliveries. The seamer ended with 6/19 in 7.2 overs, registering his best ODI figures.

It was Bumrah’s day from the first ball itself. The pacer bowled a maiden in his first over and scalped the wickets of Jason Roy and Joe Root. Bumrah later picked up the wickets of Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, David Willey and Brydon Carse to beat Ashish Nehra’s record of 6/23 as the best performance by an Indian bowler against England.

England were bowled out for just 110. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan cruised to an easy win, ending the contest in 18.4 overs only. Sharma notched 76 runs off 58, and smashed several records.

Sharma became the first Indian to slam 250 sixes in ODIs. He also went past Kane Williamson to become the top run-scorer among visiting batters in ODIs played in England. Sharma has 1,411 runs in 25 ODIs, in comparison to Williamson’s 1,393 runs in 24 ODIs.

As the second game is set to commence at Lord’s, India seem to be the leading favourites to win the ODI series.

India vs England ODI Head-to-Head:

Match Played: 104

India: 56

England: 43

Tied: 02

No Result: 03

India vs England Previous One Day International:

In the last encounter between the two sides, India registered a thumping 10-wicket victory at London’s Kennington Oval on 12 July 2022.

Last 5 ODI International Results:

India won by 10 wickets.

India won by 7 runs.

England won by 6 wickets.

India won by 66 runs.

England won by 31 runs.

Possible Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (C&WK), Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Matt Parkinson, Reece Topley.

