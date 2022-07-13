India vs England: Rohit Sharma adds new feather to his cap during match-winning 76 not out in 1st ODI

Rohit Sharma is back in form and how!

The India limited-overs skipper had been going through a lean patch with the bat both in this year's Indian Premier League as well as in the recent T20I series against England, but was back among the runs on Tuesday as he smashed an unbeaten 76 in the first ODI at The Oval.

Rohit accounted for more than half of the runs India collected while chasing a modest 111-run target set by England, who were blown away by the Indian seamers led by Jasprit Bumrah's career-best performance of 6/19. 'Hitman', as he's fondly known in the cricketing circles, smashed six fours and five sixes during his 58-ball knock that was laced with many a fine execution of his favourite pull shot.

India vs England, 1st ODI Stat Attack: Bumrah's milestones and other interesting numbers

The Indian skipper achieved quite a few milestones along the way, from becoming the first Indian to hit 250 sixes in ODIs to breaking the record for most fifties by a visiting batter in men's ODIs in England (14).

And if that wasn't all, Rohit also became the top run-scorer among visiting batters in ODIs played in England, overtaking New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson in the process. Rohit now has 1,411 runs in 25 ODIs played on English soil, 18 more than what Williamson (1,393) has managed from 24 ODIs so far.

The all-time record for most runs scored in ODIs in England belongs to Eoin Morgan, who recently stepped down as the white-ball leader to pave the way for Jos Buttler to take over the reigns. Morgan is the only batter in the list with more than 4,000 runs to his name (4,067), while Joe Root is second with 3,202 runs.

Rohit's effort on Tuesday helped India romp to a ten-wicket victory in their chase of 111 with 188 balls remaining, giving them the 1-0 lead in the three match series. The Men in Blue had earlier pulled off back-to-back clinical performances in the T20Is to clinch the series with a game to spare.

