With every game, the Indian team’s performance is dipping. The unit has been facing the heat on social media from fans and from former cricketers and rightly so.

After getting knocked out in the semis during the T20 World Cup, the Men in Blue lost the ODI series to New Zealand and have now suffered a defeat against Bangladesh in the 50-over format as well, with the Bangla Tigers now taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The cause of concern is not just the losses but the way they have come. In the first ODI, Indian batters failed to put up a big total but the bowlers got the side back in the game in the middle overs, picked up wickets but failed to capitalise on it. Mehidy Hasan and Mustafizur stitched an unbeaten stand of 50+ runs for the final wicket and took the side home.

💬 💬 “Rohit’s courage with the bat was phenomenal.” Head Coach Rahul Dravid lauds #TeamIndia captain @ImRo45 for his brave fight despite an injury in the 2⃣nd #BANvIND ODI. pic.twitter.com/sZecPgpp6u — BCCI (@BCCI) December 8, 2022

Same was the case in the second clash. India picked up early wickets, left the hosts tottering at 69/6 before once again Mehidy Hasan along with Mahmudullah came in for the rescue. Hasan in fact notched up a ton to help the side put 271/7 in 50 overs.

India have certainly given away this series. There were instances where the side was in the driver’s seat but didn’t take the advantage.

But is it just the on field glitches that have troubled India? Clearly, not.

It has a lot to do with the off field decisions and the team combination.

Who comes in, who warms the bench?

India had Ishan Kishan in the squad as the regular wicket-keeper batter. But when Rishabh Pant was released from the squad, KL Rahul kept wickets and Ishan was not even in the XI.

Rahul did score a half-century in the first match but when it mattered, he flunked again. The old problem of KL failing to put up a fight with India in a spot of bother during a run chase reared its head again. He had come out to bat number five when India were 39/3 while chasing 272 and with him was Shreyas Iyer.

The visitors needed runs from both the batters but Rahul dismissed for 14 off 28.

A like-for-like replacement for Pant would have been Kishan. A left-handed batter who has the ability to go after the bowlers once he is set. A point that can be taken into consideration is that, Kishan generally bats in the top order. But an individual looking to cement his place in the side, should/can only ask for opportunities rather than his comfort zone.

Shahbaz Ahmed was only given one match and that too because Axar Patel wasn’t fit. Shahbaz didn’t score runs but bowled an economical spell.

Axar on the other side, scored a fifty but failed to pick wickets and gave away some runs in the second game. This was probably one of the two instances when Axar was among runs. He has had a disappointing run in the T20 World Cup as well.

If the team management is looking to make a core team for the upcoming ODI World Cup scheduled to take place in India next year, the coach and the captain need to persist with some new players for at least three-four matches.

Injury concerns

The Indian team has been facing some major injury concerns in the recent past that saw key players missing out important fixtures. Now, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Sen and Deepak Chahar have been ruled out of the third ODI.

“India captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb in the second over while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him and he underwent scans at a local hospital in Dhaka. He has flown to Mumbai for specialist consultation and will miss the final ODI. A call on his availability for the upcoming Test series will be taken later,” a BCCI release said.

“Fast bowler Kuldeep Sen complained of stiffness in his back after the first ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him and he was advised rest from the 2nd ODI. Kuldeep has been diagnosed with a stress injury and is ruled out of the series. Fellow fast bowler Deepak Chahar sustained a left hamstring strain during the 2nd ODI and is also ruled out of the series. Both Kuldeep and Deepak will now report to NCA for further management of their injuries.”

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Kuldeep Yadav to India’s squad for the third and final ODI,” it added.

Final XI?

With KL Rahul not really looking to open the innings, Rahul Tripathi can walk in place of Rohit to begin the proceedings with the bat. Apart from Tripathi, Rajat Patidar who has been doing exceedingly well in domestic circuit and has been brilliant in the IPL might get a chance. But overall, as far as the batting department is concerned, either of the two will make it to the XI.

In bowling unit, it would be interesting to see whether the captain goes in with the experienced Kuldeep Yadav or bring Shahbaz in the XI as bringing the latter in will also provide strength to the batting line up in the middle-order.

The visitors have lost the series and the only thing they can look forward to is a dominating consolation win that gives the fans some reason to cheer when they play Bangladesh in the final ODI on Saturday.

