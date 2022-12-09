The BCCI on Friday provided the latest updates on the injuries suffered by India captain Rohit Sharma, Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Sen. Rohit injured his left thumb while fielding in the second ODI against Bangladesh at Mirpur. Kuldeep Sen had complained of stiffness in the back after the first match and missed the second ODI while Chahar sustained a hamstring injury in the second match.

The BCCI has shared that Rohit, who underwent scans at a local hospital in Dhaka, has now travelled to Mumbai for specialist consultation and will miss the third and final match of the ODI series. A call on his availability for the upcoming Test series will be taken later.

Despite suffering a left thumb injury and missing most of the match, Rohit walked into bat at No 9 for India in the 272-run chase as wickets tumbled. He smashed a quick-fire 51 off 28 while suffering the pain but India lost in a thrilling fashion by five runs to give Bangladesh an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

The third ODI will be played on 10 December, while the Test series begins on 14 December.

Both Kuldeep Sen and Chahar have been ruled out of the series while spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been added to the India squad for the third ODI.

“Both Kuldeep and Deepak will now report to NCA for further management of their injuries. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Kuldeep Yadav to India’s squad for the third and final ODI,” the BCCI statement read.

India’s squad for 3rd ODI: KL Rahul (C) (WK), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Yadav

