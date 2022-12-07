Star India batter and former skipper Virat Kohli opened the innings for India in the second ODI against Bangladesh after Rohit Sharma injured his finger and was unable to bat.

Kohli was opening the innings after eight long years in the ODI format, as the last time he opened in ODIs was against New Zealand in 2014.

Interestingly, Kohli started his career in ODIs as an opening batter in 2008 against Sri Lanka, but was soon shifted to the middle order.

Kohli started the innings on a positive note, picking a boundary on the leg side to get off the mark.

However, Kohli was not able to make a mark as an opener as he was dismissed for five runs in six deliveries in the second over. Kohli tried to pull a short delivery from Ebadot Hossain, but found an inside edge and the ball shattered the stumps.

Kohli was left livid and disappointed after getting out cheaply.

Kohli opening the innings in spite of KL Rahul’s availability confirms that the Indian team management is not willing to open with KL Rahul in the longer format and will give him a long rope in the middle order.

Rohit suffered an injury to his left thumb while trying to catch Anamul Haque at the second slip in the second over. He was subsequently taken for scans as KL Rahul took over the leadership role.

Kohli now averages 23.71 as an opener with 166 runs in seven innings, and the highest score of 54 that he scored in the fourth ODI of his career against Sri Lanka.

India were chasing a target of 272 as Mehidy Hasan stitched a marvelous partnership with Mahmudullah and Masum Ahmed after they were reduced to 69/6 in the 19th over.

