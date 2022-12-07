Mirpur: India skipper Rohit Sharma was forced to go for scans after suffering an injury to his left thumb during the second ODI against Bangladesh on Wednesday. Rohit sustained the injury while attempting a catch. He was positioned at second slip when the Anamul Haque catch came to him off Mohammed Siraj in the fourth ball of the second over.

Unfortunately, Rohit could not grab the catch and was left with a bloodied left hand.

“India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He has now gone for scans,” the BCCI tweeted.

Vice-captain KL Rahul is leading the side in Rohit’s absence.

Bangladesh currently lead the three-match series 1-0 and India must win on Wednesday to stay alive in the series.

