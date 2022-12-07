Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Rohit Sharma taken to hospital for scans after suffering fielding injury during 2nd IND vs BAN ODI

Cricket

Rohit Sharma taken to hospital for scans after suffering fielding injury during 2nd IND vs BAN ODI

Rohit Sharma sustained the injury while attempting a catch during the second ODI between India and Bangladesh.

Rohit Sharma taken to hospital for scans after suffering fielding injury during 2nd IND vs BAN ODI

Rohit Sharma was left with bloodied hand after suffering the injury in 2nd IND vs BAN ODI. Image: BCCI

Mirpur: India skipper Rohit Sharma was forced to go for scans after suffering an injury to his left thumb during the second ODI against Bangladesh on Wednesday. Rohit sustained the injury while attempting a catch. He was positioned at second slip when the Anamul Haque catch came to him off Mohammed Siraj in the fourth ball of the second over.

IND vs BAN 2nd ODI: Live Cricket Score and Commentary

Unfortunately, Rohit could not grab the catch and was left with a bloodied left hand.

“India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He has now gone for scans,” the BCCI tweeted.

Vice-captain KL Rahul is leading the side in Rohit’s absence.

Bangladesh currently lead the three-match series 1-0 and India must win on Wednesday to stay alive in the series.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: December 07, 2022 13:04:29 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Watch: KL Rahul drops Mehidy Hasan's catch, Rohit Sharma loses cool after fielding blunders
First Cricket News

Watch: KL Rahul drops Mehidy Hasan's catch, Rohit Sharma loses cool after fielding blunders

Captain Rohit Sharma was furious as India's poor fielding in the final overs cost them the first ODI against Bangladesh.

India vs Bangladesh: Mehidy Hasan heroics hand hosts 1-0 lead after nail-biting finish in first ODI
Photos

India vs Bangladesh: Mehidy Hasan heroics hand hosts 1-0 lead after nail-biting finish in first ODI

Bangladesh's last wicket pair of Mehidy Hasan Miraj and Mustafizur Rahaman pulled off an absolute heist with a thrilling 51-run stand

India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs BAN Match Live
First Cricket News

India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs BAN Match Live

India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs BAN 2nd ODI in India.