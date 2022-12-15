Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • India vs Bangladesh: Umesh Yadav sends stump flying not long after smashing two sixes; watch video

Cricket

India vs Bangladesh: Umesh Yadav sends stump flying not long after smashing two sixes; watch video

Umesh Yadav struck two sixes to help India cross the 400-mark on the second day of the first Test against Bangladesh, before uprooting the leg stump to send Yasir Ali back to the hut for 4 not long after.

India vs Bangladesh: Umesh Yadav sends stump flying not long after smashing two sixes; watch video

Umesh Yadav plays a shot on Day 2 of the first Test between Bangladesh and India in Chattogram. AFP

Team India enjoyed a solid day in office on Day 2 of the first Test against Bangladesh at Chattogram on Thursday, getting off to a solid start in the two-match series after the disappointment of losing the ODIs earlier in the tour.

Not only would the visitors cross the 400-mark after vital contributions from the lower order, they would also run through the hosts’ batting order, leaving them gasping for breath at 133/8 and staring at an innings defeat with three more days of play left.

Kuldeep Yadav was the star of the day with his haul of 4/33 as well as a contribution of 40 with the bat, forming a 92-run eighth-wicket stand with Ravichandran Ashwin (58). Besides Kuldeep, pacer Mohammed Siraj too dominated the Bangladeshi batters with his haul of 3/14, removing both openers as well as No 4 Litton Das.

Senior bowler Umesh Yadav, making only his second Test appearance this year, too had his moments on a hazy Thursday at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Yadav would first smash two sixes in as many overs from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, the second one bringing up India’s 400, and the Vidarbha pacer would remain unbeaten on 15 off 10 balls, with Siraj the last Indian batter to fall.

Yadav would send the leg stump on a cartwheel in his second over of the day after it was Bangladesh’s turn to bat, sending Yasir Ali back to the dressing room for 4 as Bangladesh lost their second wicket with just five runs on board.

The Bangla Tigers would continue losing wickets at regular intervals, with debutant Zakir Hasan, Litton and veteran keeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim departing in the 20s, unable to stick around long enough and build sizeable partnerships to bring their side back into the game.

Read: Ashwin-Kuldeep stand and other top moments from Day 2 of 1st Test

Kuldeep would strike twice in an over shortly after the Bangladeshis crossed the 100-mark, inflicting a huge blow on the opponents by removing a set Mushfiqur. At the close of play however, Mehidy and Ebadot Hossain had put up a fighting unbroken partnership worth 31, giving Bangladesh hope of avoiding follow-on on the third day.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: December 15, 2022 19:50:36 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs Bangladesh: 'Could have got 300,' says Ishan Kishan after record-breaking knock at Chattogram
First Cricket News

India vs Bangladesh: 'Could have got 300,' says Ishan Kishan after record-breaking knock at Chattogram

Ishan Kishan smashed 210 off 131 balls, breaking the record for the fastest double-hundred in ODIs in the process, guiding India to a consolation 227-run win over Bangladesh in the inconsequential third ODI.

India vs Bangladesh: Ishan Kishan's fastest double ton and other stats from visitors' solid batting display
First Cricket News

India vs Bangladesh: Ishan Kishan's fastest double ton and other stats from visitors' solid batting display

Ishan Kishan smashed 210 off 131 balls, sharing a 290-run second wicket stand with Virat Kohli (113) as India posted 409/8 on the board in the third ODI against Bangladesh.

India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs BAN match live
First Cricket News

India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs BAN match live

Here's everything you need to know about the live coverage of the third and final ODI between Bangladesh and India.