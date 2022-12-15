Team India enjoyed a solid day in office on Day 2 of the first Test against Bangladesh at Chattogram on Thursday, getting off to a solid start in the two-match series after the disappointment of losing the ODIs earlier in the tour.

Not only would the visitors cross the 400-mark after vital contributions from the lower order, they would also run through the hosts’ batting order, leaving them gasping for breath at 133/8 and staring at an innings defeat with three more days of play left.

Kuldeep Yadav was the star of the day with his haul of 4/33 as well as a contribution of 40 with the bat, forming a 92-run eighth-wicket stand with Ravichandran Ashwin (58). Besides Kuldeep, pacer Mohammed Siraj too dominated the Bangladeshi batters with his haul of 3/14, removing both openers as well as No 4 Litton Das.

Senior bowler Umesh Yadav, making only his second Test appearance this year, too had his moments on a hazy Thursday at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Yadav would first smash two sixes in as many overs from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, the second one bringing up India’s 400, and the Vidarbha pacer would remain unbeaten on 15 off 10 balls, with Siraj the last Indian batter to fall.

What a hitting shot by Umesh yadav 100 miter six#Umeshyadav pic.twitter.com/KlKXDKl6Yh — Adnan Ansari (@AdnanAn71861809) December 15, 2022

Yadav would send the leg stump on a cartwheel in his second over of the day after it was Bangladesh’s turn to bat, sending Yasir Ali back to the dressing room for 4 as Bangladesh lost their second wicket with just five runs on board.

The Bangla Tigers would continue losing wickets at regular intervals, with debutant Zakir Hasan, Litton and veteran keeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim departing in the 20s, unable to stick around long enough and build sizeable partnerships to bring their side back into the game.

Ashwin-Kuldeep stand and other top moments from Day 2 of 1st Test

Kuldeep would strike twice in an over shortly after the Bangladeshis crossed the 100-mark, inflicting a huge blow on the opponents by removing a set Mushfiqur. At the close of play however, Mehidy and Ebadot Hossain had put up a fighting unbroken partnership worth 31, giving Bangladesh hope of avoiding follow-on on the third day.

