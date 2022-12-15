Team India put up a dominant performance on Day 2 of the Chattogram Test against Bangladesh on Thursday, restricting the hosts to 133/8 at stumps, after putting up 404 on the board.

India resumed from their overnight score of 278/6, but Shreyas Iyer (86) failed to register a century, having resumed from his overnight score of 82. It was a crucial stand between Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav that took India to a big total.

Bangladesh trail by 271 runs in the first innings with two wickets remaining.

Let’s now take a look at some top moments from Day 2:

Shreyas Iyer fails to convert into century

Day 1 of the Test saw Iyer survive narrowly after the bails refused to fall off despite the ball hitting the stumps, but there was no such escape for Iyer on the second day of the first Test against Bangladesh on Thursday.

Iyer resumed from his overnight score of 82 but could only add four more runs to his total, before being cleaned up by Ebadot Hossain, who was also the bowler when Iyer survived on Wednesday. This time, however, Ebadot had finally got his man in the 98th over of the Indian innings.

Had Iyer scored a century, it would have been just his second Test ton, and fourth overall in international cricket.

Kuldeep-Ashwin stand

India had just lost Iyer with Ashwin at the other end, and spinner Kuldeep joined him in the middle.

Spinners win matches. Kuldeep and Ashwin are keeping the saying true. There partnership putting India in a prime position. #BANvIND 🤣 — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) December 15, 2022

Kuldeep’s best score with the bat before this match was 26, that came against Sri Lanka back in 2017, but this time, he went onto make a patient knock of 40 off 114 balls. Kuldeep built and 87-run stand with Ashwin(58), who had got to his 13th Test fifty.

Kuldeep, in fact, survived a caught behind dismissal on 0 after the ball failed to make contact with the bat, and finally got off the mark in the 19th ball he faced. He went to hit five fours, including a pull and a reverse sweep.

Kuldeep Yadav among the wickets

After his heroics with the bat to save India, Kuldeep then featured among the wicket-takers for India, finishing the day with figures of 4/33 from 10 overs.

Kuldeep struck for the first time on the day in the 25th over of the Bangladesh reply, seeing off Shakib Al Hasan courtesy a catch by Kohli at slip position.

Something exciting about seeing a spinner who looks like taking a wicket with every ball he bowls. Kuldeep Yadav is in excellent rhythm — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 15, 2022

Eight overs later, Shubman Gill completed a spectacular catch at short leg as Kuldeep saw off Nurul Hasan.

Kuldeep spun a web again in the 35th over, where he struck twice to remove Mushfiqur Rahim and Taijul Islam in the same over.

Mohammed Siraj bags three

Mohammed Siraj himself too featured in the wicket-takers section for India, scalping three wickets.

It was a low and turning pitch on Day 2 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, and Siraj struck in the very first ball of the Bangladesh innings, removing Najmul Hossain Shanto for a golden duck.

He followed it up with another wicket in the 14th over, cleaning up Litton Das, before seeing off Zakir Hasan four overs later.

Siraj finished the day with figures of 3/14 from nine overs, at an economy of just 1.55.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.