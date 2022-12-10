Jaydev Unadkat has been called up into the India squad to tour Bangladesh as a replacement for the injured seamer Mohammed Shami. Unadkat, currently in Rajkot finalising his visa formalities, is expected to join the Test squad in Chattogram over the next couple of days.

Shami is currently undergoing rehab for a shoulder problem at the BCCI’s National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. He picked up the right shoulder injury during a training session ahead of the Bangladesh tour. As a result, he was ruled out of the ODIs and now is not in the reckoning for Test matches as well.

Unadkat, 31, has been called-up into the Test squad for only the second time. He’s made only one appearance in the longest format of the game, almost exactly 12 years ago, against South Africa. Coming straight out of the India U-19s, he played at Centurion in the 2010-11 tour of South Africa. In that Test he ended with figures of none for 101.

The left-arm seamer was pivotal in Saurashtra’s 2019-20 Ranji Trophy win picking up a record-breaking 67 wickets. Over the last three Ranji Trophy seasons, Unadkat has snared 115 wickets in 21 matches.

Unadkat is the second India player slated to join the Test squad in Bangladesh as an injury replacement. On Friday, Abhimanyu Easwaran was called-up as cover for skipper Rohit Sharma, who has flown home to Mumbai to nurse a finger injury he picked up during the ODI series.

The flurry of injury concerns don’t just end there. Left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar is also in contention to replace Ravindra Jadeja. Saurabh finished the India A tour versus Bangladesh A with a haul of 15 wickets across two matches.

