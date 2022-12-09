The injury concerns in the Indian camp have caused some serious issues and the side has now suffered another blow as it has been reported that all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and pacer Mohammed Shami are likely to miss the Test series against Bangladesh scheduled to begin on 14 December in Chattogram.

While Jadeja is still recovering from knee surgery, Shami is nursing a shoulder problem. The two players will be replaced by Saurabh Kumar and Navdeep Saini respectively, reported news agency ANI. Both Saurabh and Saini are currently with the India ‘A’ side in Bangladesh.

Saurabh scalped a total of nine wickets in the first unofficial Test against Bangladesh ‘A’.

Talking about the ODI series, India have already lost the first two games and the hosts have taken an unassailable lead. Captain Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the final ODI after suffering a thumb injury that he sustained while fielding in the second match. Sharma might also miss the Test series.

“India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb in the second over while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him, and he underwent scans at a local hospital in Dhaka. He has flown to Mumbai for specialist consultation and will miss the final ODI. A call on his availability for the upcoming Test series will be taken later,” a BCCI statement said.

While the first Test will take place in Chattogram, the teams will fly back to Dhaka for the second encounter that is scheduled to begin on 22 December. After a dismal show in the ODI series, India will look to turn the tables in the Test series.

