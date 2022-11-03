Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan was involved in a strange verbal argument with a reporter in the post-match press conference after his side suffered a narrow defeat to India in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup. Bangladesh made a strong start to their 185-run target, making 66/0 in just seven overs. The game was then halted for around 40 minutes due to rain after which Bangladesh were given a revised target of 151 in 16 overs.

Just before the game resumed, Shakib was involved in a discussion with India captain Rohit Sharma and umpires Marais Erasmus and Chris Brown before it was decided to continue the play.

On their return to action, Bangladesh quickly lost the wicket of Litton Das who scored 60 off 27 balls and that led to a batting collapse. Eventually, Bangladesh were restricted to 145/6 as India won by five runs (DLS method).

In the post-match press conference, the first question to skipper Shakib was whether he tried to “not play” after the rain. The question led to a unique conversation.

Here’s how the conversation took place:

Reporter: Bad luck. Did you really try not to play after the rain? Or what was the discussion that was going through?

Shakib: Do we have any option?

Reporter: No, no option. That’s the reason. You did try to convince them?

Shakib: Convince whom?

Reporter: Umpire and, of course, Rohit Sharma?

Shakib: Do I have the ability to convince the umpire?

Reporter: So then you were discussing something about the rivers of Bangladesh?

Shakib: Did we discuss something else about the rivers and their role in Bangladesh?

Reporter: What were you talking. If you could kindly explain.

Shakib: Now you’re asking the right questions. So the umpire called both the captains and telling us what’s the target, what was the playing rules, how many overs we will be playing, what will be the target.

Reporter: And you all accepted it?

SHAKIB AL HASAN: Yes.

Reporter: Beautiful. Thank you.

Bangladesh are currently third with four points in Group 2 of Super 12s. They face Pakistan in their final group game. India are now at the top of the group with six points. They face Zimbabwe on 6 November at MCG.

