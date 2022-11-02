At 66/0 from seven overs during their run-chase of 185 against India in their 2022 T20 World Cup Super 12 clash, Bangladesh were going strong. They had all 10 wickets in hand, with Litton Das (59*) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (7*), the Bangladeshi openers, still unbeaten.

Just after the seventh over, as has often been the case on occasions during this tournament previously, rain played spoilsport at the Adelaide Oval. The covers were quickly brought onto the ground, and the players of both teams were rushed back to the pavilion. At this stage, Bangladesh had the upper hand, as they were 17 runs ahead of the DLS par score, which was 49.

The rain receded after some time, and play resumed in less than an hour, but Bangladesh’s fortunes then changed.

In just the second ball after play resumed following the rain break, Litton Das fell well short of safety at the non-strikers’ end while looking to complete a second run, with Shanto at the other end. Shanto flicked to deep midwicket for a single and wanted the second, but Das was eventually slow as even a full-length dive was not enough in getting back to safety. Credit must be given where it is due, and KL Rahul was spot on with the direct hit from deep midwicket, thereby removing the dangerman.

The Bangladeshis then suffered yet another blow. In the ninth over, Mohammed Shami struck for the Men in Blue, as he saw off Najmul Shanto. Shanto went for the slog, which was a good hit, but at long-on, he found Suryakumar Yadav, with a low catch.

Bangladesh were 84/2 in 9.1 overs, and exactly two overs later, trouble followed them again.

This time, it was Arshdeep Singh, who struck twice in the 12th over. The first was in the first ball of the over, when Afif Hossain was looking to go big across the line, but found SKY once again, this time at mid-on.

In the fifth ball of the same over, Arshdeep struck once again, getting rid of the big man, skipper Shakib Al Hasan for 13.

Bangladesh were reeling at 100/4 at this stage, and less than an over later, Hardik Pandya inflicted more misery, with two wickets in the 13th, those of Yasir Ali and Mosaddek Hossain. Those two wickets restricted Bangladesh to 108/6 and in all sorts of trouble.

By this point, Bangladesh had lost all the momentum given that they enjoyed a dream start.

It was upto Nurul Hasan and Taskin Ahmed to revive Bangladesh, and even an unbeaten 37-run stand between the duo could not help Bangladesh’s cause.

Bangladesh needed 20 off the last over, and Arshdeep returned to bowl. After a single off Taskin in the first ball, Nurul unleashed a six to revive hopes of Bangladesh. The Bangla Tigers needed 13 from four by this point, and a dot ball from Arshdeep put even more pressure, That dot was followed by a couple of runs by Nurul in the fourth ball, and he followed that up with a four, picking the gap between point and short third man.

The pressure was always bound to be there. Bangladesh needed seven from one ball, six for a tie and enforce a Super Over. But, it was not meant to be for them.

A yorker-length ball from Arshdeep, Nurul could only loft towards long-off for a single, and it was heartbreak for Bangladesh and their fans, as India completed a five-run win via the DLS.

