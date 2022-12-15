Chattogram: India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj on Thursday said his approach to bowl consistently at one spot yielded rich dividends for him in the opening Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram.

The Indian bowling unit, led by left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav (4/33) and Siraj (3/14), reduced Bangladesh to 133 for 8 in the home side’s first innings at stumps on the second day on Thursday. India had posted 404 in their first innings.

Siraj attributed his success to bowling consistent line and length.

“Red ball is my favourite. I’m more consistent in red ball because it’s all about concentrating on line and length. The credit goes to all the bowlers,” he said in the press conference after second day’s play.

“My approach was to bowl consistently at one place because it is such a wicket that if you try more there are chances to leak runs. My only plan was to hit one spot and got successful.”

The 28-year-old said a fast bowler needs to bowl stump-to-stump to get success in five-day cricket.

“I think the more you bowl stump line it is better, because sometimes it is getting lower from there as well as turning. For a fast bowler, it is better to bowl stump line because then you can have LBW chances,” he said.

Siraj is known for bowling with a wobble seam often and the speedster said he went for the option after discovering that his deliveries stopped coming in four years ago.

“In 2018, my balls stopped coming inside, I started bowling outswingers more. I got confused why balls are not coming in and that time I discovered wobble seam because it is difficult for a batter to tackle an outswing that comes in.

“Wobble seam is a type of an off-cutter and I got success with that,” he said.

The Indian lower-order wagged admirably with Ravichandran Ashwin (58), Kuldeep (40) and Umesh Yadav (15 not out) putting up impressive displays to take India past the 400-run mark in the first innings.

“Runs from the lower-order is always good for the team, so everyone is showing interest in practice sessions. They (lower-order batters) want to do well,” Siraj said.

